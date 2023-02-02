‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Final: Olivia Struck With a Golf Ball and Bleeding in Trailer, Needs Surgery

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies final is here, and fans can’t wait to see the remaining four teams duke it out for big money. Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley remain. Unfortunately, The Challenge Season 38 spoilers suggest Olivia gets struck with a golf ball during the final.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the final and Olivia Kaiser.]

Clips for ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final show someone bleeding

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final will be one of the most grueling in the show’s history. T.J. Lavin gathered with the remaining four teams before the final began — and he explained that the final would take 100 hours to complete.

“All season long, you’ve been riding with your best friend,” host T.J. Lavin tells the unsuspecting teams in an MTV clip. “The reason you got this far is because of your ride-or-die. And now, it’s time to see really how close you are. This final will be the hardest, longest test of your friendship. This is going to be a 100-hour final.”

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers on Vevmo, 100 hours of challenges took the teams about five days to complete. The clip then shows glimpses of what’s to come, and a voiceover from Horacio Gutiérrez indicates a significant injury. “Blood is gushing everywhere,” his voice states over a scene showing blood dripping.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Olivia Kaiser allegedly gets struck with a golf ball

According to The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers posted to Reddit, Olivia Kaiser is bleeding in the teaser trailers. Olivia allegedly gets struck with a golf ball during one of the challenges in the final, which is why Horacio Gutiérrez is the one giving the voiceover.

“So, Olivia is the girl covered in blood in the final preview?” a fan on Reddit asked. “That’s why they get fourth and don’t finish.”

“Yes, somehow she gets hit with a golf ball during the final and she had to get plastic surgery post-filming,” another fan answered.

A fan rebutted the claim that Olivia already got plastic surgery. “She still hasn’t gotten surgery yet,” they said. “She said on Instagram that she was going somewhere to help heal the scar so it’s not so visible. But the spoilers said she had to her surgery.”

“It was probably because of the slingshot portion of the final,” yet another fan noted of the incident. “You can see Horacio getting emotional and behind them were the targets that looked just like the one Fessy and Jordan did in the ‘Blind Faith’ daily challenge earlier in the season.”

Olivia Kaiser says her ‘opposite’ personality from Horacio Gutiérrez worked in their favor

The Challenge Season 38 finale spoilers make it clear that Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez don’t win the season. But fans would love to have them back, especially if they worked together again. Olivia spoke to Cameshia Reviews about why her and Horacio’s “opposite” personalities worked so well.

“We’re so opposite, we’re so different, right?” Olivia said. “And I think that people are starting to see our personalities more and more. And he is a little bit more shy and quiet, and he takes things a little bit more seriously maybe than I do. But, in a weird, perfect way, we just vibe so well together because I make him comfortable in the uncomfortable. I push his boundaries. And he reels me in.”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

