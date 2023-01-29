‘The Challenge’: Are Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley on Good Terms After Season 38?

Three-time champ Jordan Wiseley proposed to veteran Tori Deal during 2019’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. However, it didn’t last. The exes reunited for season 38’s Ride or Dies, where they had several heated exchanges. Where do Tori and Jordan stand after the season?

Are Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley friends?

Exes Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley clashed multiple times when they reunited for the first time after their breakup in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. However, the formerly engaged couple have worked out their issues, as Tori recently claimed the two are on good terms following the season.

During her Jan. 26 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, the veteran said she and Jordan are currently on good terms. Tori said she found healing despite a turbulent season and has since moved forward in a friendship with her ex.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

After their multiple arguments in the house, the MTV star explained things changed once they learned they made the finals. According to the veteran, there’s a different type of competitiveness as it comes down to racing your friends for the cash prize.

Tori teased that more details would be released at the reunion but noted she’s “grateful” they’ve reached a peaceful place because she thought they would never compete in the same season. She claimed he previously told her several times that he wouldn’t enter the game with her as a cast member because he didn’t want to give MTV the storyline. Therefore, The Challenge star was startled when he entered season 38 a couple of episodes late. She now considers it an experience she didn’t know she needed due to the healing and friendship that came out of it.

Tori thought Jordan’s late entrance meant he wanted to get back together

Tori was also surprised to see her ex enter the game late because she thought it might mean he wanted to give their relationship another shot.

During her appearance on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, the veteran explained Nia Moore offered to reunite the couple shortly before she flew out to film season 38.

I spy a love triangle on the horizon ?



Watch as Tori, Jordan, and Nurys wrestle with their emotions when an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 airs tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/hH5vGbtPXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 6, 2022

According to Tori, she texted him asking to meet up a few days before her flight, but he declined. Therefore, when the three-time champ entered the game knowing Tori’s status as a castmate, she initially took it as his way of showing he wanted to get back together.

Even though they had an emotional conversation after his entrance and cuddled in the same bed, they eventually got into several arguments, and he moved on with rookie Nurys Mateo.

Jordan says he returned to ‘The Challenge’ because he missed it

After last competing on Total Madness alongside his then-fianceé, Jordan returned after a three-season break from the flagship series for Ride or Dies by the end of episode 2.

Speaking to Bananas during his episode on the podcast, the Real World star explained he received the call to compete in the season during a Mexico vacation.

Jordan and Horacio had us on the edge of our seats during Balls In. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/qUw1xQTWd7 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 13, 2023

He hadn’t appeared on the main franchise in three seasons and admittedly missed it. Therefore, Jordan didn’t want to reject the opportunity because he preferred not to face his ex.

When he got invited to compete in season 38, Jordan pointed out his good head space at the time as he was working on himself during the vacation. Additionally, he noted he had five days to mentally prepare for the tough conversations with Tori that he knew his entrance would force. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.