‘The Challenge’: Tori Thinks Jordan’s Romance With Nurys Is Revenge for Her Fessy Hookup

The Challenge star Tori Deal briefly moved on with castmate Fessy Shafaat after her breakup with Jordan Wiseley. All three returned for season 38’s Ride or Dies, where Jordan began pursuing rookie Nurys Mateo in front of his ex. Tori recently admitted she thinks the romance was his “response” to her now-infamous trip to Turks and Caicos with Fessy.

Jordan Wiseley moved on with Nurys Mateo in front of ex Tori Deal during ‘The Challenge 38’

Three-time champ Jordan Wiseley and veteran Tori Deal hadn’t talked much since their late 2020 breakup before unexpectedly reuniting in season 38’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

After an emotional conversation after his entrance, they cuddled in the same bed, giving some viewers hope the two would work it out.

I spy a love triangle on the horizon ?



Watch as Tori, Jordan, and Nurys wrestle with their emotions when an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 airs tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/hH5vGbtPXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 6, 2022

However, it didn’t last long as he began pursuing rookie Nurys Mateo, sending mixed signals to Tori and leading to a heated exchange.

Jordan’s newfound romance was over seemingly as fast as it started, as she became one of the first targets after the game turned from duos to teams. During her late January 2023 episode on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Tori admitted she thought Jordan moved on with Nurys in front of her out of spite.

Tori thinks Jordan’s romance with Nurys was his ‘response’ to her Fessy Shafaat hookup

Shortly following their breakup, Tori went on a vacation with co-star Fessy Shafaat to Turks and Caicos, and pictures of the two made their way to social media.

Jordan has admitted that the hookup prevented their reconciliation and how much it upset him. In a conversation with her ex shortly after he entered season 38, she acknowledged the situation and apologized.

Tori is playing her own game so, where does Fessy fit into that?



Find out TOMORROW on The Challenge: Double Agents at 8/7c on @mtv. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/FK7d8wUsda — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 5, 2021

Speaking to co-hosts and The Challenge alums Devyn Simone and Da’Vonne Rogers, the veteran explained Jordan discovered what happened through social media, but she called him anyway to let him know.

Even though they were already broken up, Tori said Jordan felt like she “smeared” it in his face. Therefore, the veteran thinks his romance with Nurys was a “response.” While she doesn’t believe he randomly picked someone to make a point, she does think he moved about it in the way he did due to his feelings about her hookup with Fessy.

Jordan claims he didn’t pursue Nurys out of spite

Many viewers also thought Jordan acted out of spite, especially as Fessy is competing in the season as well. However, the three-time champ denied the intentions during his interview with co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast.

According to the Real World star, he immediately found himself attracted to Nurys but didn’t pursue anything as she had a fling with rookie Johnny Middlebrooks at the time.

Nurys may be gone (for now) but she still has a chance to re-enter the game! ?



Find out who goes home this week tonight at 8p only on @mtv! ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/cV6BQGs7im — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 28, 2022

Even though the newcomers were heavily involved, he claims he noticed her interest in him as well, and they hit it off a couple of weeks after Johnny’s early elimination. He continued, noting the romance wasn’t arranged, and insists he didn’t predict anything romantic developing with the rookie.

Although their romance caused a wedge between him and his ex, Jordan admitted he didn’t regret it. According to the three-time winner, the situation forced him to have conversations they had avoided since their split, leading to much-needed closure. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.