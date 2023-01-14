‘The Challenge’: Jordan Insists He Didn’t Pursue Nurys out of Spite but Doesn’t Regret It

The Challenge star Tori Deal had to watch ex-fiance Jordan Wiseley move on with rookie Nurys Mateo while competing in season 38’s Ride or Dies. Despite how things might have looked, Jordan insisted he didn’t pursue Nurys purely out of spite.

Jordan Wiseley denies pursuing Nurys Mateo out of spite

Over a year after ending their engagement, Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal reunited during The Challenge: Ride or Dies. However, their reconciliation got complicated when he moved on with rookie Nurys Mateo.

Many viewers thought Jordan acted out of spite, as Fessy Shafaat, who Tori admittedly hooked up with shortly after their breakup, also competed in the season. Following episode 14, the three-time champ insisted this wasn’t the case during his interview on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

Jordan always gives 110% to everything he does and this elimination against Fessy was no exception. ? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/bOPYJcx2uN — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 23, 2020

Jordan explained he immediately found Nurys Mateo attractive after entering the house, but they didn’t make a move due to her connection with rookie Johnny Middlebrooks at the time. Although the two had a showmance, Jordan claimed he noticed Nurys’s interest in him as well, and they hit it off a couple of weeks after Johnny’s early exit. When asked if he pursued Nurys out of revenge, Jordan denied it.

The Real World star insisted the romance wasn’t “planned” and claimed he didn’t anticipate anything happening with her. Even though his cuddling with Nurys initially drove a wedge between Tori and Jordan this season, the former winner admits he doesn’t regret his involvement with the newcomer. According to Jordan, it forced him and Tori to have conversations they had avoided since their breakup, and he believes it led to closure.

Nurys and Jordan aren’t currently together

Following the show, Nurys and Johnny rekindled their romance at the season 38 reunion.

In an interview with Challenge Mania, she explained they extended their trip to London, where the two had their own vacation.

I spy a love triangle on the horizon ?



Watch as Tori, Jordan, and Nurys wrestle with their emotions when an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 airs tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/hH5vGbtPXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 6, 2022

She dove a little deeper into the topic during her Death, Taxes, and Bananas appearance, telling Bananas that she and Johnny aren’t dating after the reunion.

The Are You the One star believes he is more focused on his current lifestyle in Los Angeles after getting into modeling and appearing on reality television shows. She’s also not dating Jordan as she cut things off with him to pursue Johnny but considers the two close friends.

Tori initially thought she and Jordan would get back together during ‘The Challenge 38’

Speaking to Bananas on his podcast, Tori explained that she hosted an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast shortly after an All Stars 3 episode aired a hookup featuring Nia Moore and Jordan.

Following the interview, the New York-based competitor contacted Tori, telling her she wanted to reunite the couple.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

Therefore, the Are You the One? star reached out to her ex a few days before leaving to film season 38, so they could talk. While she notes they had a cordial exchange, Tori claimed Jordan didn’t want to meet.

When he joined the cast of Ride or Dies by the end of episode 1, especially after knowing her status as a competitor in the season, Tori admittedly initially interpreted his actions as showing he had an interest in getting back with her. Although they cuddled in the same bed, Jordan ultimately chose to move on. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.