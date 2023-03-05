‘The Challenge’: Stephen Bear Sentenced in Revenge Porn Case

Before 2021, Stephen Bear was best known for his work on reality TV. Bear appeared on several reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, Ex on the Beach, and The Challenge. In January 2021, he became best known for his revenge porn arrest. He was found guilty in December 2022. Now, the former reality TV star has been sentenced.

Why was Stephen Bear arrested?

In January 2021, Bear was arrested for videotaping a sexual encounter with his ex-girlfriend without her consent. According to the complaint, Bear took the video and shared it on WhatsApp before uploading the footage to OnlyFans.

According to the criminal complaint, Bear’s former partner had told him to delete the footage and asked him not to share it on the internet. Bear has maintained that he did not share the footage online. He was found guilty of doing just that in December 2022.

Stephen Bear will spend 21 months behind bars for revenge porn

A judge has sentenced Stephen Bear to 21 months in jail for recording a sexual encounter with his ex-girlfriend and uploading it to the internet. The former reality TV personality was found guilty of voyeurism and sharing private sexual content with the intent to cause distress in December 2022. Along with his 21-month prison sentence, Bear will need to follow additional rules upon his release.

Stephen Bear | Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

There is a no-contact order in place that prohibits the TV personality from contacting his victim for the next five years. Bear will be registered as a sex offender. He must register his address with the authorities for the next decade.

Bear’s sentencing was originally set for February 2023. A judge granted a postponement so the former reality TV contestant could complete a psychological evaluation. The revenge porn case drew international attention.

Georgia Harrison responds to sentencing

Georgia Harrison, Bear’s victim, shared a statement following the sentencing. According to People, Harrison said she was relieved that the matter was finally over and that Bear had been sentenced.

The influencer and TV personality said that she had no regrets about waiving her right to anonymity, and she hoped other victims felt a sense of justice. She also noted that she hoped the verdict and sentence would send a clear message about the seriousness of the crime.

Stephen Bear and Jessica Smith attempted to draw attention in the days leading up to sentencing

Georgia Harrison is happy to put the matter behind her. In recent months she has been working on new projects and sharing her life with her Instagram followers. Meanwhile, Bear and his partner, Jessica Smith, have been lighting up social media with claims of innocence. Even on the day of his sentencing, Bear insisted he didn’t receive a fair trial.

In the immediate aftermath of the sentencing, Smith, an OnlyFans model, took to Twitter to lament Bear’s prison sentence. She tweeted, “what’s even the point anymore. I’ve lost half of my heart, I feel empty.” Before Bear’s sentencing, Smith shared videos of Bear claiming he did not receive a fair trial because of the “media.”