‘The Challenge: USA’ seemed to have learned some lessons between season 1 and season 2, mainly, to bring on stars of the MTV flagship.

The Challenge has long been a staple for MTV viewers, setting the benchmark for reality TV competitions. However, CBS enters the fray with their spinoff, The Challenge: USA. But how does this new iteration compare to the original MTV classic?

At a glance, this CBS offering brings its own flavor to the table, with some stark contrasts that will both excite fans and potentially lure in a whole new audience. Dive in as we unpack the differences between these two reality giants and explore what the new The Challenge: USA truly has to offer.

This is how ‘The Challenge: USA’ is different from the MTV original

A few things set The Challenge: USA distinctively apart from its MTV predecessor. Primarily, the spinoff’s competitor lineup exclusively comprises American reality TV stars. There are no international reality stars on the cast of the CBS show.

The new competitive series pulls various cast members from hit shows such as The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother, and unlike season 1, season 2 has some familiar faces from MTV’s very own The Challenge.

MTV’s The Challenge has recently showcased a mélange of participants – from popular U.S. shows like Big Brother and The Real World and global locales like the U.K., Romania, and even Nigeria.

The Challenge: USA remains firmly rooted in its American-only casting premise. Its mission? Searching for the top contender in U.S. reality TV.

And this unique casting choice is not the only divergence fans will notice between the two productions.

Here are a few other differences between the CBS spinoff and the MTV flagship

A distinctive twist in The Challenge: USA lies in its fluid team dynamics. In every challenge, pairs are reshuffled, dramatically altering gameplay tactics.

If two players have different allegiances but are paired for a task, they must find common ground and cooperate. This should shake things up quite a bit between challenges.

This season divides contestants into three teams. Remember the unpredictability introduced by “the algorithm” in season 1? Season 2 introduces “the hopper,” an air-powered device akin to a lottery ball machine, which throws in twists influencing the game’s trajectory.

A closer look at the cast of CBS’ ‘The Challenge: USA’

Fans of reality shows on CBS eagerly await what The Challenge: USA Season 2 has in store. Not only are these contestants battle-hardened, but they’re also jostling for a place in on another season of the Paramount+ show, The Challenge: Global Championship.

There is another intriguing aspect about this new CBS variant. The entire ensemble of The Challenge: USA is treading this competitive terrain for the very first time.

This series parades an impressive lineup of ex-champions from CBS flagships like Survivor, Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Love Island. Unique to this edition is the fact that all participants are newbies to this specific contest format.

Interestingly, while The Challenge: USA echoes vibes of the MTV series, it is set to broadcast on CBS. This choice seems natural, considering all featured contestants initially showcased their mettle on CBS productions.