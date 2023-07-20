‘The Challenge’ legend CT Tamburello has been more active on social media lately, and his recent birthday was no exception.

The Challenge star CT Tamburello recently celebrated his birthday in a unique way, sharing an unforgettable memory with his late love, Diem Brown.

In reality TV, few relationships have left as lasting an impression as that of CT and Diem. With CT celebrating another milestone, we explore their epic love story and look at how he continues commemorating their bond years after Diem’s untimely passing.

CT Tamburello celebrates his birthday with a throwback video of Diem Brown

In the realm of The Challenge, CT undeniably stands as GOAT, boasting three title victories to his name. However, those who have ardently followed the series remember CT not just for his triumphs.

They remember him as the rebellious heartthrob who discovered love in the radiant Diem.

In honor of their epic relationship, CT posted a touching video on Instagram that harked back to his 34th birthday celebration with Diem.

The video revealed the thoughtful birthday surprise Diem had prepared for CT, complete with his much-loved treats such as Fun Dip. Her efforts didn’t stop there – she decked out their shared space with personalized balloons and streamers and stood waiting for CT at the entrance of their home.

“Happy Birthday Dear Christopher,” he wrote alongside the post. “#43 #34 #StillMyAngel.”

The clip was a hit among the fans, sparking a wave of heartfelt responses. They poured out their support for CT while fondly reflecting on his extraordinary romance with Diem.

A look back at ‘The Challenge’s’ best romance

CT and Diem’s love story remains a vivid memory in the chronicles of The Challenge. Their paths intertwined on the MTV show The Duel in 2006, kindling a tempestuous yet captivating love affair.

Only a few weeks before filming The Duel, Diem had just finished a chemotherapy cycle, a part of her public struggle against ovarian cancer. She camouflaged her hair loss in the initial episodes by donning wigs and scarves.

However, a decisive moment arrived when the competition demanded Diem discard her wig, a monumental stride for her. The sight of her bald head, revealed for the first time to her peers, caught CT’s attention. He playfully commented on her newfound “GI Jane” look, akin to an appealing, undercover supermodel.

CT and Diem grew close throughout The Duel, with the renegade showing a surprising tenderness toward The Challenge’s damsel. Yet their romance wasn’t without struggles.

Inside CT Tamburello’s on and off again romance with Diem Brown

Post The Duel, CT and Diem shied away from official relationship tags but started dating despite the geographical distance. Their relationship status was undeniable by The Gauntlet III in 2008, although they parted ways by The Duel II in 2009.

Yet, their affection endured. A heated argument over Diem led to CT’s season eviction. In the reunion, Diem confessed to envisioning a future marriage with him.

Sparks flew during the 2012 Battle of the Exes, and their strong chemistry landed them second place with a $100,000 prize. They exchanged rings and a kiss in the “Race to the Altar” challenge, a moment CT was grateful for, but they denied any romantic reconciliation.

Diem was struck by ovarian cancer again before Rivals II in 2013. Her worsening health forced her out of the game, with CT standing by her side. On November 14, 2014, after a third cancer recurrence, Diem tragically passed away.