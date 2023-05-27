‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2: The Final Four Men & Women Revealed

The highly anticipated start of season 2 of The Challenge: USA is still a couple of months away. However, we have managed to gather some exclusive spoilers about the upcoming competition, including which contestants make it to the final four.

From the full cast list to the final four teams, here’s everything we know about season 2 of The Challenge: USA.

Warning! Major spoilers ahead!

Host TJ Lavin with the cast of ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 1 | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

Here’s the full cast list for season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA’

CBS has been very tight-lipped about revealing details on season 2 of The Challenge: USA. But that hasn’t stopped some major spoilers from leaking on the internet.

The majority of these spoilers have leaked on Vevmo, including the format for the season and the full cast list. Filming took place in early April and the location this year was Croatia.

In terms of the cast, 12 women and 12 men competed for the grand prize this year. The cast featured several stars from Big Brother, including Alyssa Lopez, Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Tiffany Mitchell, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Joshua Martinez, Monte Taylor, Paul Calafiore, and Tyler Crispen.

Survivor alum included Cassidy Clark, Chanelle Howell, Desiree J. “Desi” Williams, Michaela Bradshaw, Michele Fitzgerald, Christopher Underwood, and Sebastian Noel.

Rounding out the cast were stars from Are You The One?, The Real World, and The Amazing Race. This includes Amanda Garcia, Jonna Mannion, Victoria “Tori Deal” Dehel, Cory Wharton, Dusty Harris, John “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio, Luis Colon, and Weston Bergmann.

The final four teams of ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 revealed

The starting format for season 2 of The Challenge: USA featured 3 teams of 8 contestants. All of the teams were selected by a team captain, and this year the captains were Cassidy, Desi, and Josh.

Cassidy’s team (blue) featured Tori, Cory, Alyssa L, Faysal, Alyssa S, Chris, Cassidy, & Sebas. Josh’s squad (red) includes Jonna, Johnny Bananas, Michele, Paulie, Tiffany, Josh, Chanelle, & Dusty.

Lastly, Desi’s team (green) was made up of Amanda, Weston, Michaela, Tyler, Desi, Monte, Ameerah, & Luis.

Although we don’t have many details about how each contestant got eliminated, the spoilers did include a list of the final four teams. And the results are a bit surprising this time around.

The final four teams included Cory, Faysal, Chris, Johnny Bananas, Michaela, Desi, Chanelle, and Tori.

Everything else we know about the sophomore season of the hit reality competition

In the elimination process for The Challenge: USA, the winning team takes charge by nominating both a male and a female contestant for elimination. Subsequently, the losing teams participate in an anonymous voting system, where each individual casts a vote for either a male or a female competitor, but not both.

The votes obtained by each person are then entered into a lottery of sorts. At this point, host TJ intervenes and randomly selects a name from the lottery. For instance, if someone’s name receives eight votes, their name will be represented by eight raffle tickets in the lottery.

However, even if someone has only received one vote, they can still be chosen for elimination if luck is not on their side. The proceeding matchup is based on gender, which opens up the possibility for multiple eliminations in a single challenge.

Based on the cast and results of the competition, viewers are definitely in for another wild ride The Challenge: USA premieres Aug. 10 on CBS.