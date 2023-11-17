After six seasons, 'The Crown' is coming to an end. Here's when the final episodes of drama about the British Royal family release on Netflix.

The final and most tragic chapter of The Crown is here. Season 6 of the Netflix drama about the British royal family premiered on Nov. 16. The streamer is splitting the conclusion to the Emmy-winning series into two parts. So, when will we see the last episodes of The Crown?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Crown Season 6 Part 1.]

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 2 release date

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 | Daniel Escale/Netflix

The Crown Season 6 has 10 episodes. Episodes 1-4 dropped on Netflix on Nov. 16. Episodes 5-10 will release on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 12 a.m. PST.

When does ‘The Crown’ Season 6 take place?

The last season of The Crown begins in the late 1990s, when the monarchy was rocked by the death of Princess Diana, and continues through the early 2000s.

The first four episodes covered Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed and their unexpected deaths in a car accident in Paris in August 1997. In episode 4, the queen receives news of her former daughter-in-law’s passing, Charles tries to process the sudden loss of his ex-wife as he brings her body back to the U.K. from France, and the royal family debates how to handle Diana’s funeral. After conversations with Charles and her advisors – plus a chat with Diana’s ghost, in a controversial scene – the Queen is finally persuaded that the family must publicly acknowledge the public’s deep grief over the death of the princess. The episode ends with Diana’s funeral, including a reenactment of the famous image of Princes William and Harry walking behind their mother’s coffin.

The final six episodes of the season will pick up in the aftermath of Diana’s passing and touch on Prince William’s efforts to reintegrate into his life at Eton after Diana’s accident. Moving forward, the show will cover Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s growing role in royal life.

Who is part of the ‘The Crown’ Season 6 cast?

Key cast members from The Crown’s fifth season return for season 6. They include:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Two new faces also join The Crown cast in season 6 part 1. Rufus Kampa portrays a young Prince William, while Fflyn Edwards plays a young Prince Harry. In part 2, Ed McVey will play an older Prince William, while Luther Ford will play an older Prince Harry. The show’s final episode also introduces Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Matilda Broadbridge as Pippa Middleton.

