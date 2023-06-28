We are only two episodes into season 2 of 'And Just Like That...' but a reminder of the show's rich history is on full display in Lily Goldenblatt's closet.

Lily Goldenblatt was born at the tail end of Sex and the City. Charlotte York and Harry Goldenblatt adopted her in the series’ final moments, and the duo traveled to China to bring their baby home sometime after the series wrapped. While Lily is Harry and Charlotte’s child, she played a big role in Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship. Many fans believe Lily Goldenblatt was responsible for Carrie and Mr. Big’s failed wedding at the New York Public Library because she hid Carrie’s phone in her cupcake bag. While Mr. Big died in the first episode of And Just Like That…, a cupcake-shaped reminder of the failed wedding still hangs in Lily’s closet.

Lily Goldenblatt sold off most of her clothes in ‘And Just Like That…’ but she kept a famous purse

Season 2 of And Just Like That… is off to an interesting start. While the series remains focused on Miranda Hobbes, Carrie Bradshaw, and Charlotte York, Lily Goldenblatt appears to get a more significant storyline this season. In the show’s second episode, Lily opts to fund a musical purchase by selling off her high-end clothing collection, much to the dismay of Charlotte.

While Lily was cutthroat when it came to ridding her closet of Charlotte’s designer finds, there was one very important item Lily wasn’t willing to part with. In the scene showing Lily’s decimated closet, a bedazzled cupcake purse hangs precariously on the wall. The cupcake isn’t just any old bag, though. It’s the bag that Lily, as a mere toddler, hid Carrie Bradshaw’s phone in before her wedding. Lily’s decision to hide the infamous flip phone arguably led to Mr. Big leaving Carrie at the altar.

How much is Lily Goldenblatt’s infamous cupcake bag worth?

Charlotte didn’t believe in buying anything cheap. She even once joked that she couldn’t buy things on sale. Unsurprisingly, the cupcake purse a three-year-old Lily carried as Carrie’s would-be flower girl didn’tcome cheap, either.

According to several sources, Lily’s infamous clutch is a Judith Leiber Strawberry Cupcake Clutch. While the bag is still listed on the Judith Leiber website, it has long since been sold out. The bag originally retailed for around $4,500. The clutch surely wasn’t the most expensive item in Lily’s closet, but it’s one that Sex and the City fans certainly recognized.

Will the other infamous Judith Leiber clutch make an appearance?

Lily Goldenblatt’s strawberry cupcake bag isn’t the only Judith Leiber purse to appear in the Sex and the City franchise. In season 2, Mr. Big gifted Carrie a Judith Leiber bag once, too. The bag, which Carrie hated, led to a massive fight between the couple.

The infamous swan bag only appeared in a single episode. Still, we can’t help but wonder if it will reemerge in season 2 of the Max reboot. The Sex and the City reboot has already pulled several other vintage pieces out of storage, including a Fendi baguette. It seems possible that the infamous swan will appear again.