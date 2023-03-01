‘The Dukes of Hazzard’: Which Cast Members From the 1979 Show Are Still Alive?

The Dukes of Hazzard received millions of viewers on TV each season. Many of its stars rose in popularity, especially Catherine Bach, who inspired popular fashion. She is still active today, like her co-stars.

Only some of the original cast is still alive. However, other stars are no longer here. Fans have kept up with the lives of their favorite actors.

‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ is a show from the late 1970s

The Dukes of Hazzard is an action comedy that first aired in 1979 and continued for seven seasons. The series follows cousins Bo and Luke in the fictional Hazzard County. Other characters include their cousin Daisy and Uncle Jesse. The boys often ride around in a custom Dodge Charger.

They call the vehicle The General Lee, and the characters perform stunts with it. The car did actual airborne leaps while filming, so the crew had hundreds of doubles. The show wasted many Dodge Chargers, but the feats impressed viewers.

‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ circa 1982. Left to right: Actors Denver Pyle, Catherine Bach, Byron Cherry and Christopher Mayer. | Fotos International / Contributor

Fans fell in love with the series, and critics praised the show. According to IMDb, the series received two awards and a Primetime Emmy nomination. A movie came out in 2005, but the original stars were not fans of it.

The main cast included Tom Wopat as Luke and John Schneider as Bo. Bach portrayed Daisy, and Denver Pyle was Jesse. A few supporting stars were Sorrell Booke, James Best, and Waylon Jennings. Many actors went on to do other things after the series ended.

Which stars are alive today?

Decades have passed since The Dukes of Hazzard ended, and several stars are still alive today. Wopak is 71 years old and landed many minor TV roles after the show ended. He is still active today and has built a career as a singer.

According to Taste of Country, Wopak released a series of singles over the years. He also produced multiple albums. Meanwhile, co-star Schneider has kept himself busy with shows like Smallville and The Mummy.

Schneider’s most recent role was Quint North in To Die For. Besides acting, Schneider did some work as a director and singer. Bach kept acting for a while and portrayed Anita Lawson in The Young and the Restless for seven years.

Bach has not starred in anything recently. However, Ben Jones delved into politics after his time on The Dukes of Hazzard. He served as a Georgia representative for four years before returning to acting. Sonny Shroyer appeared in Forrest Gump, and he remains an active character actor.

Who has passed away?

Several beloved cast members have died. According to Looper, Best lived a long life before passing away in 2015 at 88. He was a prolific actor and had many roles in the Western genre. He made audiences laugh with his co-star Booke.

Booke died back in 1994 due to cancer. He was 64 years old and had a net worth of $500,000. While Boss Hogg was his most iconic character, people can revisit his other works like Freaky Friday. Another departed cast member is Pyle.

On Christmas day in 1997, Pyle died at 77. He continued to receive letters from fans after The Dukes of Hazzard ended. The actor acquired a net worth of $5 million and earned a star on the Walk of Fame. Fans were sad to hear he died, and news of Christopher Mayer’s passing broke 14 years later.

Mayer replaced Wopak during the fifth season and played a Duke cousin. Mayer was 57 when he died, making him the youngest star of the show to pass away. The oldest deceased actor is Peggy Rea. She was 89 years old and had gained over 100 acting credits.