‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Mel Searches for Her Missing Brother in Winter Premiere

Family comes first in the winter premiere of The Equalizer. In this exclusive sneak peek from “He Ain’t Heavy,” a frantic Mel (Liza Lapira) opens up to Harry (Adam Goldberg) about her brother Edison’s (Travis Salter) kidnapping. The episode airs Sunday, Feb. 19 on CBS.

Harry is worried about Mel in the next episode of ‘The Equalizer’ on CBS

The last time we saw Mel, she’d just gotten a lead on the whereabouts of her missing brother. In “He Ain’t Heavy,” she’s racing against the clock to save him. But she’s so intent on finding Edison that she neglected to check in with Harry, who’s more than a little freaked out that he hasn’t been able to find his wife.

“Where have you been all night? I was worried sick,” he says as he walks into the bar, where Mel is pouring herself a much-needed drink. He’s been trying to call her, but she doesn’t have her phone.

“I must have lost it during the chase,” she tells her baffled husband.

Mel’s brother Edison has been kidnapped

Liza Lapira as Melody ‘Mel’ Bayani in ‘The Equalizer’ | Jocelyn Prescod/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Something happened to Edison,” Mel goes on to explain. “Ruby called me last night and she said that Ed had been carjacked. Except they didn’t just take his car. They grabbed him too.”

Harry’s not exactly thrilled that Mel took off without telling anyone where she was going, or asking for help. But she insists there wasn’t time. Oh, and there’s one more thing: The driver, who was the one lead she had in her brother’s disappearance, is dead.

Naturally, Harry’s instinct is to bring Robyn (Queen Latifah) into the loop. But Mel nixes that idea because Robyn is angry with her for training Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) behind her back. Harry isn’t having it.

“I don’t care what’s going on between the two of you,” he says. “This is family.”

Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody ‘Mel’ Bayani, and Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in ‘The Equalizer’ | Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Fortunately, Robyn seems to be able to put her differences with Mel aside and help with the search for Edison. Another clip from the episode (via YouTube) shows Mel opening up to her friend about her differences with her sister Rudy, who thinks she’s “wasting her life.”

“To be honest, Ruby and I were never close anyway,” she shares. “Me and Ed, we always had each other’s backs, since the day he was born.”

Will Mel be able to track down Edison before it’s too late? And how will she handle the reunion with her disapproving sister Ruby (Camilla Mana), plus the fallout of her argument with Robyn? Find out when the next episode of The Equalizer airs Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

