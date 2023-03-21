‘The Glory’ Part 2: Why Lee Do-hyun Got Scared Filming a Scene With 2 Female Co-Stars

Netflix’s The Glory K-drama was seeped in drama as the female lead goes to extreme lengths to seek revenge. The K-drama has an adult rating for a reason, with its scenes of extreme violence, nudity, and dark storyline. The Glory actor Lee Do-hyun admitted being scared while filming a scene with Lim Ji-young and Cha Joo-young.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for The Glory and Part 2.]

Lim Ji-young and Lee Do-hyun in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

‘The Glory’ had Dong-eun turn her bullies against each other

The clever aspect of Dong-eun’s longstanding plan for revenge was her execution. Having spent 17 years planning it, she found a way to escape without facing criminal punishment. In The Glory, all the bullies turned against each other thanks to Dong-eun’s meticulous ways of revealing information. Concerning Hye-jeong, Dong-eun knew she was one of the weakest links. By letting her in on parts of the plan in return for salvation, Hye-jeong began to crumble everyone else’s lives.

She was the one to file Myeong-o as missing in The Glory, which led to his murder investigation later on in Part 2. When it came to the dynamics of all of the bullies, Hye-jeong used her mouth to spit out hurtful words instead of physical violence. By The Glory Part 2, Hye-jeong has no fear of Yeon-jin like before and knows very well she will get the worst punishment.

By Dong-eun’s design, Hye-jeong’s actions help her take down Yeon-jin as her husband, and the people around her learn the truth about her past. Fans see their fair share of vengeful and evil fights between Yeon-jin and Hye-jeong in the K-drama. But one scene in The Glory Part 2 made Lee Do-hyun a little scared while on set.

Lee Do-hyun got scared seeing his two female co-stars fight in ‘The Glory’ Part 2

As fans know, actor Lee played the role of Yeo-jeong, Dong-eun’s love interest, and executioner. He becomes her ally and helps her execute her plan. The plan does involve Yeo-jeong’s career as a plastic surgeon. Unsurprisingly, Hye-jeong and Yeon-jin get a little work done here and there to keep their youthful glow.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, Lee revealed the one scene that scared him in The Glory Part 2. “There was a scene where Yeon-jin and Hye-jeong came into my clinic. Besides one rehearsal, it was my first time seeing them. That exact scene, in that spot, they fought each other,” said Lee. “Watching the whole thing, I was looking down during the entire scene. I was very scared at the time.”

Hye-jeong and Yeon-jin in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 Episode 10 | via Netflix

Fans might not find it surprising due to the context of the scene. Yeon-jin arrives at Yeo-jeong’s clinic, where Hyeo-jeong is getting work done. At this point, Yeon-jin had no idea he was in cahoots with Dong-eun. But Hye-jeong was there for a reason. She told Yeon-jin not to get mad and revealed Dong-eun plays GO with her husband. Hye-jeong eggs her on by saying she found out when she was meant to sleep with him and that the Hermes Kelly bag was a gift from him.

It is all a lie, but it still angered Yeon-jin. The two characters have a sinister catfight in front of Yeo-jeong. The interaction then leads Yeon-jin to revisit the clinic to get work done. It is the scene where the truth about Myeong-o is revealed in The Glory Part 2.

‘The Glory’ actor revealed the one scene he had difficulty with

Fans cannot deny that they fell for Yeo-jeong in The Glory. From the get-go, he was kind and open to Dong-eun and accepted her pain. As the K-drama progressed, Dong-eun revealed her scars to him in The Glory and cemented his desire to help her. But Lee told his most famous line in the K-drama was also one of his more difficult scenes.

“My famous line is probably the scene where I say, ‘I’ll become the executioner.’ ‘I’ll dance around with the sword.’ I recall that line being very difficult,” explained Lee. “Especially the scene, for me, was very difficult to digest.”

The scene was drastically emotional for both characters. It marked a shift for Dong-eun and how she saw Yeo-jeong. She realizes he, too, understood her pain in some way. Instead of being repulsed by her scars, he became angered. He got the spark to also seek revenge for the woman he loves. It opened the door to future healing for Dong-eun, with someone by her side.