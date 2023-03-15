‘The Glory’: Everyone Is Simping Over Do-yeong and Yeo-jeong – But Here’s Who Fans Like Best

Fans have fallen head over heels for the two good guys, even in an intense revenge K-drama like The Glory. While Dong-eun enacted her revenge plan against her high school bullies over a decade later, there was a blossoming love story. Yeo-jeong, played by Lee Do-hyun, is a plastic surgeon who becomes Dong-eun’s accomplice. Meanwhile, her plan includes Yeon-jin’s kind-hearted husband, Do-yeong, played by Jung Sung-il. The Glory fans decide who they would have a romance with, Do-yeong or Yeo-jeong?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory and Part 2.]

Do-yeong becomes fascinated by Dong-eun in ‘The Glory’

Fans wondered what was Dong-eun’s end goal with Do-yeong. By all accounts, he appeared to be the most loving husband to Yeon-jin and an adoring father to their daughter Ye-sol. But fans cannot blame him as he had no idea about his wife’s past indiscretions. He first becomes enchanted by Dong-eun at a GO club within the city. While not speaking, her methods, tactics, and mysterious aura enchant him.

As Dong-eun’s revenge plan begins, he soon learns the truth about his wife and sees Dong-eun in a different light. Fans began to ship the couple for their undeniable sexual tension. By The Glory Part 2, fans fell even more for Do-yeong as he could not stand Yeon-jin’s lies and vowed to protect his daughter. Even after learning she is not biologically his.

It is safe to say that Do-yeong was a “daddy” to fans. He had everything from good looks to sophistication, morals, and wealth. What about Yeo-jeong? Unlike Do-yeong, Yeo-jeong was integral to helping Dong-eun enact her revenge. In flashbacks, it was clear that Yeo-jeong had fallen in love with her at first site.

Despite years of not seeing her, the moment he did, he did not let her slip away. Dealing with his own pain, he understood Dong-eun in a way no one else did. When she revealed her scars in The Glory, he vowed to be her executioner. He quickly became a safe haven for her and showed her a love she had never experienced. By The Glory Part 2 finale, he had healed her enough for her to trust his love for her. Their age difference was of no concern to either of them. Together they became vigilantes.

Fans have the hots for Do-yeong in ‘The Glory’ over Yeo-jeong

In a Twitter poll, fans were asked to decide between both characters and who they would want a romance with. The Glory proved that Yeo-jeong and Do-yeong were moral and kind at heart, despite their turmoil. Both are incredibly successful, with Yeo-jeong having a plastic surgery clinic and his parents owning a hospital. They are both also incredibly good-looking. But which character won fans over?

According to the results accumulated over three days, fans picked Do-yeong. Of 50 votes, 60% chose the handsome CEO father, while 40% picked Yeo-jeong. The numbers are not too far away from each other, but Do-yeong was the clear winner.

The Glory showcased their good qualities, but Do-yeong’s inherent protectiveness over Ye-sol might have won fans over. Not to mention his ability to have seen his wife for who she really was, despite their 10-year relationship.

But Yeo-jeong also had fans staring at him with googly eyes when he came to Dong-eun’s rescue when she was confronted by Jae-jun in The Glory Part 2 Episode 12. Fans also had heart eyes when he decorated Dong-eun’s tent with lights and comfortable pillows.

Who did Dong-eun end up with during the ‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale?

It is understandable why Dong-eun always hesitated to accept Yeo-jeong’s feelings for her. Due to her past and spending 17 years planning her revenge, she relied on no one. Yeo-jeong also shares a dark pain but is much more joyful and upbeat. In The Glory Part 2 Episode 9, he tried to have her relax and look up fun date ideas. Realizing how important it was to him, she offered to start being romantic toward one another.

After successfully enacting her revenge, Dong-eun, and Yeo-jeong celebrate until she disappears. Sometime later, Yeo-jeong never gave up waiting for her until she returned one day, and they sealed their love with a first kiss. She vowed to be his executioner, and The Glory Part 2 ends with them embarking on a new revenge plan.

While some fans were happy that Dong-eun could heal and find love, the kiss proved not well received. According to Koreaboo, an article by 10Asia commented, “The moment (kiss scene) broke the flow of the drama.” They felt the kiss made no sense during the scene as Yeo-jeong was in pain due to his own past.

A fan also commented that there was no natural chemistry that led to the kiss scene worth watching. The fan also mentioned the age gap between the characters. Some felt the chemistry worked better between Do-young and Dong-eun.