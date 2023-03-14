‘The Glory’ Part 2: Jae-jun Fighting a Sexual Predator Has Fans Praising the Character but Confused

Netflix’s revenge K-drama, The Glory Part 2, continued Dong-eun placing the stones to eradicate her bullies. One of the worst is Jae-jun, the lead male perpetrator of the group, who is a monster in disguise. Throughout the revenge K-drama, Dong-eun revealed his rottenness and exposed the truth about his daughter. While fans despise Jae-jun going into The Glory Part 2, they are left divided over a seemingly heroic action against a sexual predator.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory and Part 2.]

Jea-jun fighting Jeong-ho in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

Jae-jun has a different side to him when it comes to his biological daughter in ‘The Glory’

One of the tricks up Dong-eun’s sleeve in the K-drama is the truth behind Yeon-jin’s sweet and beautiful young daughter. She has been having an affair with Jae-jun for years, and her daughter, Ye-sol, is biologically his. One of the main clues was when Ye-sol has her mother verify if her green heels in The Glory are green but then backtracks in fear, wondering if they are red. As fans know, Jae-jun is colorblind, and the gene was transferred to Ye-sol.

Dong-eun plants the seed about Ye-sol to Jae-jun and gives him her toothbrush to test for paternity DNA. The test results reveal Ye-sol is Jae-jun’s daughter. Despite his horrid persona, Jae-jun becomes enamored with being a father and wants to raise Ye-sol as his own. In The Glory Part 2, he further teases Do-yeong that Ye-sol will become his. At one point in the K-drama, he goes as far as to buy children’s furniture and toys to set up a room in his home just for her.

When one of the delivery men claimed that many parents do not have dogs because of the possible allergens, fans assumed Jae-jun would mercilessly get rid of his beloved companion. Instead, he takes him to get groomed. It was not the only surprising scene in The Glory Part 2 of Jae-jun’s character.

‘The Glory’ Part 2 has Dong-eun reveal to Jae-jun that there is a sexual predator at Ye-sol’s school

Since the start of The Glory, fans were wary of Dong-eun’s school coworker, Chu Jeong-ho. Not only did he have a terrible haircut, but he gave off the impression that he had bizarre tendencies or secrets. The Glory Part 2 Episode 12 revealed speculations were correct. As part of her plan, Dong-eun sent Jae-jun Ye-sol’s school newsletter. She explained that there were photos of Ye-sol and other female students taken by Jeong-ho.

The photos are particular and were taken from a low angle. The following day, Jae-jun angrily drives to the school. Meanwhile, Dong-eun stops Jeong-ho from taking photos and gets him into the staff room with the other teachers. When Jae-jun arrives, he uses Jeong-ho’s camera to beat him physically. All the while, Ye-sol witnessed it and called Do-yeong.

Ye-sol seeing Jea-jun fight Jeong-ho in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

The scene of Jae-jun fighting off a sexual predator in The Glory Part 2 had fans praising him but also confused. A fan on Reddit commented, “Jae-jun is no saint himself, but it was satisfying to watch him being deployed to take Mr. Chu out of the picture… right up until the moment when Ye-sol witnessed him carrying out the beating.” Another fan commented about the scene’s irony as Jae-jun is also a sexual predator.

One fan commented, “So Jae Jun was okay to do it with another woman but when it’s your own daughter you get all riled up huh?” Fans cannot forget that there are implications that Jae-jun also sexually assaulted Yeon-jin’s victims and was potentially the father of So-hee’s unborn child in The Glory Part 2. The first half of the K-drama also showed him hiring a woman for sexual needs and then mistreating her for commenting on his inability to see her red hair.

Does Jae-jun succeed in taking Ye-sol?

Fans may notice that Dong-eun never commits a crime when seeking her revenge. Instead, she sets the stage for her bullies to destroy their lives and turn against each other. But part of her plan was to expose Yeon-jin’s lies to Do-yeong, as he, too, was a victim of her betrayal.

As Do-yeong learned the gravity of his wife and Jae-jun’s affair, he becomes even more protective of Ye-sol. He vows not to let Jae-jun take her from him. Scenes like Jae-jun beating the sexual predator in The Glory Part 2 and Ye-sol having witnessed it served a purpose. One fan commented, “Same with both Yeon Jin and JaeJun being afraid of their daughter seeing their true side. I love those scenes. When they realize how nasty they truly are through their daughters eyes.”

아, 나오라고! <더 글로리> 좀 보게



?? 안 잡았어 pic.twitter.com/DjFc4fiKD9 — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) March 13, 2023

By The Glory Part 2 finale, the smart Ye-sol also learns the truth about her mother and wants nothing to do with her. The man she thought was an uncle is also a monster. The only person in her corner is her father, Do-yeong. In the finale, Dong-eun sets everything up for Hye-jeong to seek revenge against Jeon-jin.

After Dong-eun’s successful revenge story, she explains she was not the only one who seemed revenge again Jeon-jin. A blind Jae-jun is kicked into a cement vat at a building site. The next scene showed a happy Do-yeong and Ye-sol at the airport, ready to travel to the UK.