Leslie Fhima made it to The Golden Bachelor Wedding last week to celebrate Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. In the lead-up to the big event, fans questioned if the runner-up would make it to the wedding. An emergency surgery days before the event called her attendance further into question. While Fhima was on hand to celebrate her former love interest and her friend, some fans thought she looked uneasy. Now, Fhima is speaking out about the wedding. While she insists she’s happy for the couple, she did reveal that one moment during the ceremony made her feel a bit uncomfortable.

Leslie Fhima reveals a moment that made her uncomfortable during ‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding special

Leslie Fhima recently sat down for an interview on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast and got candid about showing up for Gerry and Theresa’s wedding. Fhima admitted that it took her time to get to a place where she could sit down at the event and be happy for Theresa Nist. She said she decided to go because she and Nist were good friends while filming the show.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding | John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images

Still, a moment during the event made her feel a bit awkward. Fhima revealed that she felt uncomfortable when the couple’s trip to Costa Rica was mentioned. Fhima had been on that trip, too, and it turned out to be the turning point in the competition. Turner insisted that he decided who to pick during his visit to the fantasy suite with each woman.

Fhima said she quickly got over the moment, but fans weren’t sure. During the broadcast, viewers took to social media to discuss the event. Several suggest Fhima was only at the wedding because of a contractual obligation.

Will Leslie Fhima be the first-ever golden bachelorette?

ABC has yet to reveal which losing contestant will become the first-ever golden bachelorette, but a few different contestants seem interested in the role. Fhima has not explicitly stated that she would be happy to return, but she has spoken about what she would do differently from Gerry Turner.

Leslie Fhima in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | ABC/John Fleenor

Joan Vassos has expressed an interest in becoming the golden bachelorette. Vassos left the dating competition unexpectedly to tend to a family emergency. Fans of the series would have liked to see either Faith Martin or Susan Noles take on the role. While Noles hasn’t mentioned whether she is in or out, Martin announced in a recent Instagram comment that she would not appear in the series.

While many The Golden Bachelor fans assume the show’s runner-up would get first dibs on the part, that isn’t always the case. Over the years, the production team pulled in contestants who were voted off at various points in their season. Only time will tell.