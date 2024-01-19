April, Susan, Kathy and Nancy were tight during their time on 'The Golden Bachelor,' but a vacation and an Instagram post suggests the friends aren't so friendly anymore.

The Golden Bachelor ended with a wedding. While Gerry Turner found love in Theresa Nist, plenty of other relationships were established inside the mansion. Many contestants from the first The Golden Bachelor season have remained friends and seem to travel together regularly. That doesn’t mean everything is drama-free, though.

In fact, there might be some drama brewing within ASKN, the most prominent friend group from the dating competition. Recently, April Kirkwood lashed out on Instagram as her show besties, Nancy Hulkower, Kathy Swarts, and Susan Noles, vacationed together.

Susan, Nancy, and Kathy appear to be a three-person friend group now

The Golden Bachelor fans have enjoyed following the ladies of the competition as they navigate life after the show. The friend group, ASKN, has been particularly active on Instagram, and they sure are living it up after the series. Right now, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy are enjoying a vacation in the French West Indies.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ cast | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor fans were shocked that the trio vacationed without April Kirkwood. At first, it didn’t seem like too big of a deal, but if you dig deeper, there appears to be drama amongst the ASKN crew. April is airing it out on Instagram.

April Kirkwood lashed out as her mansion besties vacation without her

While Susan, Nancy, and Kathy are living it up on Vacation, April Kirkwood is back at home trying to get her life in order, but she’s apparently being harassed on social media. On Jan. 17, April took to Instagram to call people out for their messages. She lashed out, claiming she didn’t need to explain why she wasn’t on vacation, but she would anyway.

April went on to list several reasons she had to cancel her vacation. She then explained that she offered to pay cancelation fees the group may have incurred because of her. April didn’t delve into whether or not she thinks there is ongoing mean-girl behavior within the friend group. At the very least, she didn’t name any names. Still, followers are reading between the lines.

Her post suggests that one or more of the ladies have sent others to harass her via social media. Whether or not that is true is anyone’s guess. April defined the behavior as adult bullying, although followers are not privy to exactly what prompted April’s lengthy post.

The ladies’ Instagram feed proves the foursome is in a fight

While it is unclear whether April initially followed everyone from her season of The Golden Bachelor, her follow list is looking a bit sparse lately. April is not following Kathy, Susan, or Nancy on Instagram. She follows several other contestants, including Faith Martin, Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist, and Joan Vassos. Her in-house besties, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy, aren’t following her, either.

Some of The Golden Bachelor contestants are more active on social media than others. It would be understandable for April not to follow those who don’t bother to post much. However, April, Susan, and Kathy are particularly active on the platform. Since the foursome was so close while in the house and posed for photos together up until two weeks ago, it would seem the lack of social media follows means something.