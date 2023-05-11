‘The Incredible Mr. Limpet’: A Look Back at Don Knotts’ Role as a Fish

Famed comedic actor Don Knotts was best known for his role as Barney Fife in The Andy Griffith Show. But he had a hugely successful, varied career that lasted half a century. One of his fan-favorite roles was when he played a fish-obsessed-man-turned-fish in The Incredible Mr. Limpet. Here’s a look back at the 1964 film and Knotts’ role in it.

Don Knotts | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Who was in ‘The Incredible Mr. Limpet’

The Incredible Mr. Limpet was produced by Warner Bros and featured Knotts in the starring role. The film also hosted such names as Carole Cook, Jack Weston, Andrew Duggan, Larry Keating, Oscar Beregi Jr, Charles Meredith, and Elizabeth MacRae. The live-action portion of the movie was directed by Arthur Lubin. Bill Tytla, Robert McKimson, Hawley Pratt, and Gerry Chiniquy directed the animation. The Incredible Mr. Limpet features songs “Super Doodle Dandy,” “I Wish I Were A Fish,” “Be Careful How You Wish,” and “Deep Rapture” by Sammy Fain and Harold Adamson. The film was based on the 1942 novel Mr. Limpet by Theodore Pratt.

What ‘The Incredible Mr. Limpet’ is about

The Incredible Mr. Limpet centers around the character of Henry Limpet (played by Knotts), who is a quiet bookkeeper enamored with fish. He loves them so much, he wishes he was one, to his wife’s dismay. Henry’s friend George (Weston) is in the Navy and Henry’s wife Bessie (Cook) is extremely patriotic. So Henry attempts to enlist in the Navy himself. But he is denied due to his poor eyesight, among other reasons.

Then one day, while George is on leave and visiting Henry and Bessie at Coney Island, Henry falls in the water and turns into a fish! Not realizing that their friend and husband has turned into a fish, George and Bessie assume him to be dead since he can’t swim.

Henry lives out his dream of being a fish. He meets a hermit crab and falls in love with a “Ladyfish.” Eventually, his underwater adventures lead him to help out the Navy. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Henry directs a convoy to a German U-boat. He even convinces the Navy to assign him an advanced rank and handsome salary that he can send home to Bessie. Henry keeps helping the Navy fight the Germans but is almost killed when the Germans develop a device that can track him. But he survives (though loses his glasses) and is able to redirect the missiles to German ships.

After the final battle, Henry returns to Coney Island to say goodbye to his wife. She gifts him a new pair of glasses and he leaves to live a new life with Ladyfish.

Don Knotts as Henry Limpet the fish

The Incredible Mr. Limpet received mixed reviews. But one thing is clear: it was well cast as far as Knotts’ part of Henry Limpet. This was Knotts’ first lead role in a film and he did not disappoint. It’s hard to picture anyone else in the role of shy, awkward Henry who dreams of being a fish. And his voice worked perfectly with the animated, fish version of the role. While a film about a man who turns into a fish, helps the Navy, and leaves his wife isn’t for everyone, it was certainly for Don Knotts.