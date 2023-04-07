‘The Kardashians’: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted at Fast Food Joint Together Fueling Reconciliation Rumors

Khloé Kardashian just can’t shake Tristan Thompson. While fans understand the two have to co-parent peacefully, many remain baffled by Kardashian being so chummy with her cheating ex. Despite her insisting she’s single, a recent video of the two at a fast-food drive-thru has fans thinking otherwise.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Fans react to reconciliation speculation after Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted together at a fast food joint

Kardashian Thompson were recently spotted in the drive-thru of one McDonald’s in Rialto, California. In a video taken by a restaurant employee, the reality star was seen interacting with the cashier from behind the wheel of her SUV while the basketball player sat in the passenger’s seat. Sources tell Page Six the exes are not together. But fans feel otherwise.

The Neighborhood Talk shared the video via Instagram, and the comment section is filled with reactions. “Again who’s surprised?” one fan asked with laughing emojis. Another user feels they’ve been together all along, writing, “I’m surprised she held out this long. At this point, she can’t blame Tristan at all if he keeps playing in her face.”

Another joked: “When you don’t want to be caught with your baby daddy because you said you was done with him for the 852nd time.” One chimed in, “I hope she picked up some self-esteem along with them happy meals at the drive-thru.”

What Khloé Kardashian has previously said about Tristan Thompson as a partner

Kardashian has admitted that moving on from Thompson has been difficult, especially since they planned to expand their family together, and she felt Thompson rushed her into doing so before news of his paternity scandal hit the net. Still, she says Thompson is a good person, just not a good partner for her.

“When I said I’m learning to unlove Tristan, I think people — whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to — they’re like, ‘OK, so move on,’” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m like, ‘No.’ It’s not that easy. The repetition, the routine – When something good happened, I would call Tristan. When something bad — that’s what I did. Any little thing — I would share my life with him,” she said, adding that she’s had to “reprogram” herself. “I know that this isn’t the right thing for me, and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight,” she said.

Despite such, Kardashian has publicly supported Thompson, attending his mother’s funeral recently after she passed unexpectedly, and even penning a birthday tribute to him on his last birthday, calling him “the best father, brother & uncle.” She captioned a series of photos: “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free.” Comments under the post were disabled, seemingly for Kardashian to avoid having to see negative reactions.

The two split for “good” after Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman

Thompson and Kardashian’s on-again-off-again relationship was riddled with rumors and proof of his infidelity, but Kardashian remained committed to making things work. Their relationship started off shaky, with Thompson reportedly leaving his pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, for Kardashian.

She first learned he cheated on her when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter True. Months later, he had an inappropriate interaction with former Kardashian BFF, Jordyn Woods. The two split then, with Kardashian alleging they reconciled during the COVID-19 quarantine pandemic, which fans don’t believe.

They split a final time after a DNA test lawsuit revealed a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed Thompson fathered her child. Court documents revealed Thompson threatened to abandon the baby financially and emotionally, and even asked her to terminate the pregnancy. The test determined he was the father.