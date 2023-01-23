‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2, Explained: What Happens to Tess?

The Last of Us Episode 2 premiered on HBO and HBO Max on Jan. 22. In addition to revealing key details about the Cordyceps fungal infection, the episode showcases a shocking sacrifice made by Tess (Anna Torv). Does Tess die in The Last of Us? Here’s what happens in the show and how that compares to the video game. Plus, find out what Anna Torv has to say about the sacrifice.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 2 and The Last of Us video game.]

Anna Torv as Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 | Liane Hentscher/HBO

Does Tess die in ‘The Last of Us’?

Tess, Joel (Pedro Pascal), and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) make it to the outskirts of the Boston quarantine zone in The Last of Us Episode 2. They escape FEDRA, but the trio runs into an even bigger threat: a horde of infected people. While trying to take a shortcut in a museum, Tess, Joel, and Ellie encounter Clickers, whose heads have been split open by the fungus, leaving mushroom-like bulges in their place. These infected individuals can’t see, so they use echolocation (like bats) to hear and attack prey.

The smugglers try to avoid being caught, but the Clickers hear them anyway. Joel and Tess fire away at the monsters. Unfortunately, somewhere in the battle, Clickers manage to bite Tess and Ellie.

Tess and Joel find the Fireflies’ base, where they were supposed to drop off Ellie. However, the infected have already been there, leaving everyone dead. Tess refuses to go home, and Ellie realizes she’s been infected. By this point, they’ve already attracted more infected people to their location, so Tess decides to sacrifice herself as Joel and Ellie run.

Tess fills the room with gasoline and attempts to spark her lighter, but it doesn’t work. An infected makes contact with her, spreading tendrils from its mouth into hers like a disgusting kiss. But she finally gets the lighter going and drops it on the ground, causing an explosion. Tess dies in the final moments of The Last of Us Episode 2.

‘The Last of Us’ TV show changes how Tess dies

Tess’ death in HBO’s adaptation will look slightly different to fans of The Last of Us video game. Yes, Tess still gets infected, but it’s not a horde of zombies that finds the trio. Instead, it’s a group of soldiers who gun down Tess as she distracts them long enough for Joel and Ellie to escape.

In both the show and the game, though, Tess’ death solidifies Joel’s mission to take Ellie to the west. She realizes that Ellie really is immune, and therefore, the teen really could be the key to finding a cure. As Joel and Ellie run off, Tess yells the most important words of the story: “Save who you can save.” Now, it’s Joel’s job to honor Tess’ final wish.

Anna Torv shares her thoughts on the death

In an interview with GameSpot, Anna Torv explained that Tess did what she had to do in order to have a chance at saving the world.

“She gets bit and Ellie does too, and she looks and she goes, ‘Oh my god, this is real; this is what people keep talking about.’ Surely there has to be a cure; surely there has to be an antidote,” Torv said. “She says it all at the end: ‘This is real, Joel. This is real and this is potentially your chance to have the world forgive us for all the s***ty things we’ve done. This is it. Save what you can save.'”

New episodes of The Last of Us premiere every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the full release schedule for more details.