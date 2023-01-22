‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Says There Will be ‘Mind-Blowing’ Surprises for Game Players

The brand-new HBO series The Last of Us debuted on January 15, with the premiere episode making waves amongst fans of all ages. Based on the popular video game, the TV adaptation is full of all the excitement and intensity that fans have been craving — and it seems as though there’s a lot more to come. In a December 2022 panel, the creative force behind the show gave fans a sneak peek into what awaits, with showrunner Craig Mazin saying that, for fans of the video game, there are some surprises coming that will truly “blow your mind.”

Craig Mazin wants to surprise ‘The Last of Us’ video game players

Craig Mazin attends HBO’s “The Last of Us” Premiere I Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The video game The Last of Us, which was released in 2013, quickly became a cult classic, with gamers praising the realistic graphics and the immersive storyline. While writer Mazin has revealed that there will inevitably be some different elements in the show, he is quick to assure fans that those who loved the experience of the game will find a lot to appreciate about the new series. In a December 2022 panel, the creator said “It’s entirely about the journey. I have played The Last of Us about 12 times. I know how it ends. I love the journey. And we promise, there will be surprises along the way. If you’ve played the game, I promise you there are things that you don’t know that are coming that will blow your mind.”

Neil Druckmann, who contributed to the creation of both the show and the game, agreed with Mazin, noting “There’s stuff that was written that we didn’t get a chance to put in the game that is in the show. So, you’ll get to see an enrichment of these characters.”

Fans are saying great things about the series

Ellie’s journey begins now. The first episode of #TheLastOfUs is streaming now on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/gDnFsfIXL8 — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 16, 2023

Fans and critics are already praising The Last of Us, with many calling out how well stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey seemed to bring to life the characters of Joel and Ellie. On the review site Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us has a 99% average score, with 96% of audience reviews praising the series.

“Don’t worry if you’re not a gamer, this series — the best screen adaptation of a video game ever — will hit you hard,” one critic’s review reads.

Will there be a second season of ‘The Last of Us’?

The first episode of The Last of Us is now available to stream on HBO Max. With a new episode scheduled to drop each Sunday through March, fans will be able to enjoy the apocalyptic adventure for some weeks to come – and considering the positive reviews that the series is earning, the conversation has only just begun.

Fans are already wondering if a second season of The Last of Us is in the works. According to We Got This Covered, the producers have confirmed that while they will have to wait to see what the reaction is to the first season before getting to work on a second, they have plenty of source material to draw from. With so many fans and critics reacting well to The Last of Us, it seems as though viewers have good reason to get excited about a second season.