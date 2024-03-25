As the youngest of the McBee brother, Brayden McBee opted to spend less time at the family farm, and more time at home with his mother.

The McBee Dynasty on Peacock has taken the reality TV world by storm. Dubbed a “real-life Yellowstone,” the series follows Steve McBee and his four sons working together on the family farm. The family dynamics and the four brothers’ battle to control the business when Steve McBee hands things off have made the series pretty juicy. Still, fans note that one of the four brothers is less into the situation than the rest. Now, fans have uncovered why Brayden McBee might be less invested in the family farm than his older brothers.

Brayden McBee technically grew up far from the family farm

It didn’t take The McBee Dynasty fans long to realize the youngest McBee brother seemed much less interested in the farm and reality TV than his older brothers. After some diggings, Reddit users think they’ve uncovered why 20-year-old Brayden shows little interest in what is happening with his family’s business.

Brayden McBee | Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images

One fan pointed out that the youngest McBee brother seems incredibly invested in his life more than an hour away from the family business. When Steve McBee and his first wife, Kristi McBee, divorced, she stayed in Independence, Missouri. Brayden stayed with her. The town, close to the Kansas border, is far from the Gallatin, Missouri, base of Steve McBee’s farm. Steve and Kristi officially divorced in 2021 when Brayden was still a teen.

Brayden McBee addressed his relationship with his father in ‘The McBee Dynasty’

The McBees discussed why Brayden was less involved in the farm than his brothers on the show. In episode 5, Brayden revealed that of the four brothers, he spent the most time with his mother. He said that when his siblings opted to go to the farm each weekend to work, he preferred to stay at his mother’s house.

Steve McBee | Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Brayden noted that he was less interested in farm life and never had much interest in working full-time in the family business. The 20-year-old did note that there were some negative consequences to that decision. He revealed that while he’s never had a “falling out” with his father, he simply is not as close to him as his older brothers are.

How old are the McBee brothers?

During episode 5 of The McBee Dynasty, Steve McBee said his youngest son was “too young” initially to enjoy time on the farm, but he isn’t all that much younger than his siblings. Steven McBee Jr. is the oldest of the bunch. He is 28.

Jesse McBee is two years younger than his older brother, Steven. Cole McBee, 23, is considered the “middle child” by the family. That means there are just eight years between the four brothers. Brayden is the baby of the family, but he is just three years younger than his closest in-age sibling.