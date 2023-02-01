‘The Office’: Which 2 Cast Members Dubbed Themselves ‘Emmy-Losing Actors’

Though The Office initially had a rough start finding an audience, the show definitely found its footing in season 2. Over time, the show became extremely popular, and the cast and crew were praised for creating such a colorful comedy. Today, nearly a decade after the series finale, the show is still capturing hearts and finding new audiences. Thanks to streaming services, the mockumentary workplace comedy is more popular than ever. In fact, many people regard the show as one of the best sitcoms of all time. Thus, most people are surprised when they learn that the show doesn’t actually have that many Emmys.

How many Emmy awards and nominations did ‘The Office’ get?

The Emmys, of course, recognize outstanding achievements in television. They are rewards given for both technical and artistic merit. Over the course of nine seasons, The Office racked up a total of 42 nominations. However, the show only took home five Emmys for its 201 episodes. This is something that some of the actors liked to make fun of.

Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson joked about losing the prestigious awards

Two actors who did receive Emmy nominations for their work on the show were Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson. Fischer was nominated once for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2007. Meanwhile, Wilson was nominated three times for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2007, 2008, and 2009. But despite their nominations, neither actor ever took home the golden trophy for their individual performances. This seemed to be a running joke between the pair. In fact, they often brought it up right before they launched into performance.

“Rainn Wilson and I refer to ourselves as Emmy-losing actors,” Fischer joked with Playboy Magazine via Office Tally. We’ll be on set in a scene, and I’ll be like, ‘Seriously, everyone, be quiet — Emmy-losing actor about to work.’ Maybe everyone should have something like that. Did you win the fifth-grade spelling bee? You can go with whatever your highest achievement is. That should precede your name at all times.”

Did Steve Carell receive any Emmys for his portrayal of Michael Scott in ‘The Office?’

But Fischer and Wilson were hardly the only ones on set of The Office who could claim that they were “Emmy-losing” actors. While the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006, no actor ever won an individual award. Given Steve Carell’s iconic portrayal of Michael Scott, this comes as a shock to many people. But while Carell was nominated six times for the Dunder Mifflin boss, he never actually won the award. In fact, to date, the talented actor still doesn’t have an individual Emmy.

The world of TV should be ashamed of itself that Steve Carell never won an Emmy for Michael Gary Scott. Goodnight. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 19, 2011

While Wilson may have been willing to laugh off the fact that he personally never won an Emmy, he clearly felt differently about Carell. Back in 2011, the actor hopped on Twitter to share his unfiltered thoughts about Carell’s consistent snubs. “The world of TV should be ashamed of itself that Steve Carell never won an Emmy for Michael Gary Scott,” The Office star famously penned. “Goodnight.”