Why ‘The Patient’ Actor Who Plays Mary, Emily Davis, Looks so Familiar

The Patient Episode 9, “Auschwitz,” prominently features Sam Fortner’s (Domhnall Gleeson) ex-wife Mary, played by Emily Davis. Some fans of the FX/Hulu series might think they recognize the actor from other movies and TV shows. Here’s where you may have seen Davis before her appearance as Mary in The Patient.

Linda Edmond as Candace Fortner, Emily Davis as Mary, Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner in episode 9 of ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

‘The Patient’ Season 1 Episode 9 features Emily Davis

Before “Auschwitz,” Mary appeared in episode 5 of The Patient, “Pastitsio.” In the episode, after some encouragement from Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), serial killer Sam pays Mary a visit to get his Lazy Boy recliner back. The duo catch up in a brief conversation, where Mary mentions their adopted child from Bangladesh.

In “Auschwitz,” Dr. Strauss uses Sam’s desire to reconnect with Mary in an attempt to escape. He encourages Sam to invite Mary over for brunch so that he might be able to call out for help. Mary obliges, unaware Sam has his therapist chained up in the basement. With Sam’s mother Candace (Linda Emond), the trio has a conversation filled with awkward pauses as Alan watches from a nanny-cam waiting for the opportune moment.

Movies and TV shows starring ‘The Patient’ actor Emily Davis

Outside of The Patient, Davis has appeared in several other shows, movies, and shorts. She played Mavis in the 2021 film The Harbinger and also had a role in the television series American Rust (via IMDb).

Davis also appeared as herself in the TV movie documentary Hair, Let the Sun Shine In. You may also recognize Davis from projects like:

Cryptozoo

White Wedding (Short)

Sofa Queen (Short)

High Maintenance

Evil Grows in the Dark (Short)

The Plagiarists

Gwen in Corpus (Short)

The Easiest Thing (Short)

Valeria (Short)

My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea

Christmas on Earth/Joe Ranono’s Yuletide Log and Other Fruitcakes

Ovum

Creative Control

Almost Family

Aoi Oni Nekyia (Short)

Monday Brunch

Mobile Homes (Short)

The 3 Bits

Hotel (Short)

You Should Be a Better Friend (Short)

The Amy Character (Short)

B.U.S.T. (Short)

Davis also has credits outside of acting. She served as the co-director on Gwen in Corpus, a short about a realtor in Corpus Christi. Davis also has writing and producing credits on that project.

‘The Patient’ finale release date and time

After “Auschwitz,” there’s only one episode of The Patient left. The finale episode, “The Cantor’s Husband,” will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Hulu typically releases new episodes at 12 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

All of the previously released episodes of The Patient are currently available on Hulu, including:

“Intake” “Alan Learns to Meditate” “Issues” “Company” “Pastitsio” “Charlie” “Kaddish” “Ezra”

‘The Patient’ Season 2 isn’t happening

With the end of The Patient in sight, many people are curious if there will be a second season. Because it’s a limited series by FX on Hulu, there are no plans for season 2 of The Patient. This means next week, fans will get to see how Sam and Alan’s stories play out.

