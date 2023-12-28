'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond normally spends the holidays with her kids, but this year, two kids were missing -- but there is no reason to be worried.

Ree Drummond, star of the Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, has always kept her children as close as possible. While filming the show, fans have been able to watch her kids grow up, and people have grown to love the Drummond children just as much as they love their mother.

All of Ree’s children are out of the house, but they do return to the Oklahoma ranch as often as possible. However, this year, Ree revealed that two of her kids did not come home for Christmas: Alex and Bryce skipped the holiday, along with Alex’s husband, Mauricio.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Some of Ree Drummond’s kids didn’t come home for Christmas

Before anyone gets the wrong idea, this has nothing to do with any sort of silly family feud. Drummond revealed briefly that Alex and Mauricio, Ree’s oldest daughter and husband, didn’t return Oklahoma for the holiday. And while Ree didn’t say why, the assumption can be made that Alex and Mauricio might have been spending the holiday with Mauricio’s family.

Bryce, who is Ree’s older son, also did not come home for Christmas. It’s less known why he wasn’t there, but it’s possible he was busy with football. Bryce plays football at Oklahoma State, and the season hasn’t ended. Ree has always remained incredibly close with her kids; she posted on Instagram that she “missed” Alex, Bryce, and Mauricio; when some fans asked where they were, others were quick to note that it isn’t their business.

Ree’s kids have grown up before fans’ eyes, with Alex, the oldest, having been married in 2021. The kids adore their family but might just have other responsibilities; they’ll almost certainly get out to Oklahoma when they can.

Ree Drummond’s kids even filmed her Food Network show for a while

Fans have always seen the Drummond kids appear here and there in some episodes, but it wasn’t until covid hit that fans finally caught a true glimpse of the kids’ personalities. When Ree’s team couldn’t fly from England to the US to film, she tasked her kiddos with helping her keep her Food Network show on the air. They all quickly stepped up as her film crew, and fans absolutely loved the relaxed vibe of having her kids behind the camera.

Of course, all good things must end, and Ree’s dedicated film crew members have re-claimed their spots as her camera people. However, some fans have even continued to wish that Drummond would bring her kids back to film the show.

Ree’s kids are all grown up these days, with Alex and Paige both living in Dallas, Texas. Bryce plays football at Oklahoma State University, while Ree’s younger son Todd plays at the University of South Dakota. Despite the distance, the family always does their best to reunite. If not for Christmas, then for other holidays; the family recently all made it back to Oklahoma to celebrate Thanksgiving.