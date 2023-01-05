‘The Recruit’ Star Noah Centineo Doesn’t ‘Love’ Doing Stunts

In his new Netflix series, The Recruit, Noah Centineo plays CIA attorney Owen Hendricks. The actor was required to do lots of stunt work for the show’s action scenes. But looking back at the experience, Centineo admitted that he doesn’t exactly “love” doing stunts.

‘The Recruit’ is Noah Centineo’s third Netflix project

Centineo started his career as a young teen, starring in Disney Channel projects like Austin and Ally and Shake It Up. In 2015, he landed a recurring role in The Fosters and remained part of the main cast for three seasons.

In 2017, Centineo appeared in his first Netflix project, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, opposite Lana Condor. He reprised his role as Peter Kavinsky for the 2020 and 2021 sequels.

The Recruit is Centineo’s third Netflix project — he also starred in the 2018 movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. In the series, he portrays a newly hired CIA attorney who finds himself in the middle of a dangerous operation involving former CIA asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock).

Noah Centineo didn’t ‘love’ doing stunts for ‘The Recruit’

The Recruit featured several big action scenes that required stunt work. And Centineo, who is known for his heartthrob roles, admittedly wasn’t excited about the stunts.

“I don’t love doing them,” he told his co-star Laura Haddock in a Netflix featurette. “But I do like doing them. It depends on the stunt I think.”

The 26-year-old noted that he isn’t as adventurous in his real life. So he isn’t used to some of the physical maneuvering that some stunts require.

“I think it’s because I do no stunts in my real life,” he enthused. “Like, I’m just not stunty at all. I just walk…mainly walk…walk and sit down.”

While filming ‘The Recruit,’ Noah Centineo injured his back

Centineo didn’t love doing stunts for The Recruit. And that could be because he injured himself while filming.

When talking to Access Hollywood, the Black Adam star recalled how he hurt his back doing a relatively simple and easy stunt. He noted that it happened while shooting the finale scene in which Owen avoids getting hit by gunfire by finding cover behind a parked car.

“I was walking, and I bent over, and I took a step, and it was the wackest thing that could’ve happened,” Centineo said. “I was just walking, and my back was like, ‘You’re done! Sit down!'”

“It was actually during the filming of some of the most rigorous action gun battle shootout scenes that we had,” he added. “So in one way, I lucked out and didn’t have to do all of it.”

Will there be ‘The Recruit’ Season 2?

The Recruit ended with a cliffhanger that left fans wondering whether the series will return for season 2. But unfortunately, as of now, Netflix hasn’t announced a renewal.

However, the show has been trending in the streamer’s top slot. So there is a good chance that Netflix will announce a second season in the coming months.