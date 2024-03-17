Kelsey Grammer revealed that there are parts, other than Frasier, that he'd be willing to revisit if given the chance. He'd return as Tom Kane in 'Boss' again.

Kelsey Grammer will get a chance to come back for another season of the Frasier reboot. Grammer has portrayed Dr. Frasier Crane off and on for the last 40 years. While the role is clearly close to his heart, it’s far from the only impressive role he’s taken on during his lengthy career. Grammer has over 100 acting credits to his name. With so many roles to choose from, you’d think it would be difficult to determine which ones you’d be willing to return to. Still, Grammer did just that. He recently revealed what role, aside from Frasier, he’d like to revisit.

Kelsey Grammer has another part he’d like to revisit

In a chat with Deadline, Kelsey Grammer mused about his career and the roles he’s played over the years. While he is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane, it’s not the only notable part that he played. There is one other role that he is super interested in returning to.

Grammer told the publication he’d be open to a reboot of Boss, a series that ran for just two seasons on Starz. He said that there were a lot of storylines that were discussed for the series that they never got to put to use. Grammer explained that he’d like to see it properly finished out but stopped short of explaining exactly why the political drama only received two short-lived seasons on the cable network.

What was ‘Boss’ about?

Boss was a political drama that aired on Starz from 2011 until 2012. In the series, Grammer portrayed Tom Kane, the mayor of Chicago. While Grammer’s character was largely seen as a competent political figure, a secret diagnosis became apparent as time progressed. Kane refused to let his circle of coworkers know he had been diagnosed with a progressive neurological disorder. His doctor, the only person aware of his diagnosis, served as something of a confidant. Kane’s cold and business-like marriage was one of the show’s more interesting side stories.

The series aired just 18 episodes before it was canceled. It was reportedly axed due to low ratings, but it did have a fair number of fans. Shortly after its cancelation, fans swarmed social media to decry the network’s decision. Some fans argued that low ratings were to be expected from a series that was not properly marketed and aired on Friday evenings on an often-forgotten cable network. They might have a point; while Grammer’s fans are likely aware of the series, most people are not.