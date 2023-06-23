The Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman released solo songs that initially received little attention. He released one song that became a hit in the United Kingdom.

The Rolling Stones‘ Bill Wyman initially decided he didn’t want to make solo songs like Mick Jagger did. Despite this, he had a hit song of his own. He explained why he changed his mind and released a famous single of his own.

Why The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman wanted to release songs without his band

In the 2013 book 50 Licks: Myths and Stories from Half a Century of The Rolling Stones, Wyman discussed putting out his hit song “(Si, Si) Je Suis un Rock Star.” “It’s really exciting — it’s like the first time we as a group had a hit; everything feels new again,” he said. “We all have our insecurities and doubts about whether we as individuals are as good alone as our position in a famous band implies we should be.

“We all feel this way — Mick, Keith, Charlie, Ron — so you always try to do something outside the band to build your confidence and assuage those doubts,” he added. “I’d attempted that before with two solo albums, but they were done much more for the fun of it and to learn a bit about producing and arranging.”

Why The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman hesitated to release any solo songs at 1 point

An interviewer noted that Wyman’s first two solo albums, Monkey Grip and Stone Alone, didn’t receive much attention. “Yeah, after that, I said, ‘Let’s just forget about this. I’m not meant to be doing solo stuff,'” he said. “I didn’t want to face that same non-response again.”

However, Wyman said “(Si, Si) Je Suis un Rock Star” changed everything. “But then this song came up, and I did a demo, and everybody said, ‘You’ve got to record that,'” he said. “So I did … reluctantly, I might add!” While Wyman rarely writes songs for The Rolling Stones, he wrote “(Si, Si) Je Suis un Rock Star” and co-produced the tune along with Chris Kimsey.

How ‘(Si, Si) Je Suis un Rock Star’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

“(Si, Si) Je Suis un Rock Star” became a decent hit in the United Kingdom. The Official Charts Company reports track reached No. 14 in the U.K. and stayed on the chart for a total of nine weeks. Wyman never hit the top 20 again. His only other charting single, “A New Fashion,” peaked at No. 37 and remained on the chart for four weeks.

Wyman included “(Si, Si) Je Suis un Rock Star” on his album Bill Wyman. That album peaked at No. 55 in the U.K. and lasted on the chart for six weeks. Bill Wyman lasted longer on the chart than any of the rocker’s other solo albums.

“(Si, Si) Je Suis un Rock Star” isn’t remembered today. Despite this, it proved Wyman didn’t need Mick Jagger and company to make a top 20 hit.