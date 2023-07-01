There are two versions of a Monkees song that initially sounded like The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

A Monkees hit from 1967 sounds like The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” from 1965.

There are two versions of The Monkees’ song.

They are both great.

The Monkees were often inspired by The Beatles, but they once nicked a riff from The Rolling Stones. One of their songs initially sounded very similar to The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Subsequently, the song was substantially changed before it was released to the public.

1 Monkees song has a riff like The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

The most notable aspect of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” is Keith Richard’s riff. It is the riff to end all riffs. Top 40 radio probably never heard a guitar lick that good again.

The Rolling Stones released that song in 1965. In 1967, The Monkees released their song “Valleri.” The opening of demo version of the track is a dead ringer for “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” If the original “Valleri” was a single, it wouldn’t be surprising if Mick Jagger and company decided to sue.

The single version of The Monkees’ ‘Valleri’ sounds like flamenco, not The Rolling Stones

Despite this, The Monkees’ “Valleri” changed a lot before it became a single. The final version of the song is indebted more to flamenco music. It doesn’t sound like The Rolling Stones any more than any other hard-rock song. Even though they were a band known for drawing inspiration from other acts, “Valleri” doesn’t feel like it’s based on the work of another artist.

Which version is better? Truth be told, both renditions of “Valleri” are great. The original shows off the band’s hard-rock side while the single has some lovely vocals from Davy Jones. Either recording of the song could have been a hit.

How ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and ‘Valleri’ performed on the pop charts

The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” began a new era for the band. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, becoming their first No. 1 single in the United States. The song lasted on the chart for 14 weeks altogether. The track appeared on numerous Rolling Stones compilation albums, including Hot Rocks 1964-1971. That compilation became the band’s most successful album in the U.S. It reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 413 weeks.

On the other hand, The Monkees’ “Valleri” sadly signaled the end of an era for the Prefab Four. The tune peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group’s final Top 10 single, lasting 10 weeks on the chart. “Valleri” appeared on the album The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees. That record peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s first album to miss the pinnacle of the chart. The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees remained on the chart for 50 weeks.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the first version of “Valleri” sound similar and they’re both great songs.