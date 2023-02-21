‘The Rookie’: 2 Characters Missing in Season 5 — Where Are They?

ABC‘s The Rookie is slowly approaching the end of season 5 — episode 16 airs tonight, Feb. 21, and the season will have, in total, 22 episodes. So with only seven more episodes left in the season, we’re wondering what will happen before the finale. And we couldn’t help but notice that two characters have been notably missing from The Rookie in recent episodes, even though an event is coming up that they shouldn’t miss.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan | ABC/Raymond Liu

Henry and Abigail haven’t appeared in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

John Nolan’s son Henry and his fiancé Abigail have been nowhere to be seen in The Rookie Season 5. And Nolan hasn’t even mentioned his son and future daughter-in-law, even though he’s getting married to Bailey Nune soon.

Since Henry and Abigail are just recurring stars on the show, it’s not unusual that they are MIA from recent episodes. However, we find it strange that Henry’s father is getting married, assumingly before the season 5 finale, and we don’t even know if Henry is aware of Nolan’s impending nuptials.

Hopefully, we’ll see or hear from Henry and Abigail before The Rookie Season 5 ends. However, given where they currently are in the series, it might be difficult for them to return in person.

What happened to the 2 characters?

Henry and Abigail’s absence in The Rookie Season 5 is easily explained away. The last time fans saw Henry was in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9, but it was via video chat because he was in Japan.

Let’s back up a little bit. In season 3, Nolan discovered that Henry had dropped out of college and accepted a job as a youth liaison for Ben McRee’s global charitable organization, a clean water nonprofit. This meant Henry would travel worldwide, building partnerships between the organization and the communities they serve. He would also be utilizing social media to promote the nonprofit.

Of course, Nolan was angry at first, but he quickly warmed up to the idea and tried to be supportive of his son. Later, Henry and Abigail came to Los Angeles so that Henry could train for his new position. But one night before dinner at Nolan’s house, Henry passed out. As fans recall, Henry had surgeries on his heart as a baby, and his complications continued in season 3.

At the hospital, Nolan, his ex-wife Sarah, and Abigail learned that Henry’s heart valve was failing. The doctors gave them two choices. Henry could have a less invasive surgery but would need a major operation in five years. Or he could have open heart surgery to fix the problem right away. The only issue was that the procedure had a 20 percent fatality rate.

After much debate among the family, Henry decided to have open heart surgery. Thankfully, it was a success. He recovered and started his new job.

In season 4, Nolan wanted Bailey to meet his son since he was about to propose to her. But because Henry was in Japan for work, it had to be over video chat. They ran into some problems trying to match up their schedules. However, they eventually made it work.

Nolan and Bailey later got engaged in The Rookie Season 5.

Experience a day on set through @nathanfillion’s eyes and stream #TheRookie on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/DweiVlzKnt — The Rookie (@therookie) February 19, 2023

Will Henry and Abigail return before ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 finale?

If Nolan and Bailey are going to get married in The Rookie Season 5, it will make sense if Henry and Abigail are there. Of course, perhaps Henry’s work schedule could be an excuse for them to miss the wedding. But it wouldn’t feel right if his son wasn’t there to see Nolan and Bailey get married.

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, the engaged couple mentioned that only two people were attending their wedding. So perhaps they were alluding to Henry and Abigail. But since that is the only information we have about the upcoming ceremony, fans must wait and see if Henry and Abigail return to the show.

New episodes of The Rookie Season 5 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.