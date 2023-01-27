‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 14 Preview: Is Bailey Going to Die?

ABC‘s The Rookie has never shied away from killing off some of the show’s main characters — see Zoe in season 1 and Jackson in season 4. The officers constantly have near-death experiences, given the nature of their jobs. So it’s not surprising that fans always worry about their favorite characters. And it looks like there’s cause for concern for Bailey Nune, played by Jenna Dewan, in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14.

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Nathan Fillion as John Nolan | ABC/Raymond Liu

When does ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 14 air?

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, “Death Sentence,” premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The synopsis for “Death Sentence” reads, “Officer John Nolan and Bailey are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case.”

Diana Mendez Boucher wrote The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, and Faye Brenner directed the hour.

The promo teases Bailey’s brush with death

The preview for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 reveals why a shooting “hits close to home” for Nolan and Bailey.

Nolan and his rookie, Celina Juarez, arrive at the scene of a car fire. And when a firefighter explains the situation to them, someone shoots him in the head. The police officers discover that the suspect is solely targeting firefighters. And as fans remember, Nolan’s fiancé, Bailey, is a firefighter.

This news unnerves Bailey, and the promo shows why she has good reason to worry. When she is in the back of an ambulance en route to the hospital, the suspect starts shooting at the vehicle. They hit the driver, incapacitating him. The ambulance swerves as Bailey frantically tries to get to the front to take control of the vehicle. But she appears to be too late as they head full speed toward a large dumpster.

Is this the end for Bailey in The Rookie?

Here's to a not-so-quiet evening at John & Bailey's ? Join in TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/b54tj1zBcZ — The Rookie (@therookie) January 24, 2023

Should fans be legitimately worried about Bailey in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 14?

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 wouldn’t be the first time Bailey has had a near-death experience. Just earlier this season, Rosalind Dyer set up a rigged trap that Bailey fell into. She technically died after she spent four minutes and 20 seconds underwater, but Lucy performed CPR and brought her back to life. So how much can Bailey take before it becomes too much?

We don’t believe that Bailey will die in the upcoming hour, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up in the hospital. If Bailey were going to die, ABC wouldn’t majorly tease that she’s in danger in the promo.

We have to wonder how this incident will affect Bailey and her relationship with Nolan, though. Perhaps those two aren’t destined to make it down the aisle. Or maybe this will strengthen Bailey and Nolan’s bond, and they will want to get married as soon as possible.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, “Death Sentence,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.