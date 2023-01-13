‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 12 Preview: Why Does Kelly Clarkson Appear?

The next episode of ABC‘s The Rookie features a very famous guest star, the return of a notorious incarcerated criminal, and an exciting new development in Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen’s relationship. Read on to learn more about The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12, “Death Notice.”

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 12 airs on Tuesday, Jan. 17

The Rookie Season 5 fans won’t have to wait long for episode 12 — the upcoming hour premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The synopsis for “Death Notice” reads, “Officer John Nolan and Celina are enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery, and they suspect there’s more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron gets Lopez and Harper to help him investigate a string of home robberies. And Tim and Lucy consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news.”

The preview for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 reveals that the aforementioned “dangerous prisoner” is Oscar Hutchinson, played by Matthew Glave. Viewers will remember Oscar from the previous seasons.

The show introduced Oscar in season 1 when a prisoner transport bus crashed, and he escaped. The LAPD quickly tracked Oscar down, and we later learned that he is serving a 40-year sentence for committing violent felonies. In season 2, Oscar stabbed Wesley Evers, trying to escape custody again. But he would continue to show up throughout the series as an informant.

Kelly Clarkson is a huge fan of the show

The promo for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 also previews a guest appearance by Kelly Clarkson. While some fans might find this random, it’s not surprising when you find out that The Rookie is one of the singer’s favorite shows.

In April 2022, the producers of The Kelly Clarkson Show surprised the host for her birthday by inviting The Rookie cast — Eric Winter, Melissa O’Neil, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, and Nathan Fillion — to the talk show. And during the episode, Fillion invited Clarkson to appear in The Rookie. Even though she claimed she was a bad actor, Clarkson readily agreed.

So now, the singer will guest star as herself in The Rookie Season 5. The characters, who are a little banged up, run into Clarkson in an elevator at a hospital during episode 12. And we couldn’t be more excited to see the scene in its entirety.

What better way to celebrate Kelly's birthday than with the cast of her fav show?! Don't miss more birthday fun and stories from set with the cast of @TheRookie today on Kelly! @nathanfillion @mekiacox @MissAlyssaDiaz @mel13ONeil @EricWinter1 pic.twitter.com/QkuYupj4ux — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) April 22, 2022

Will Tim and Lucy’s relationship become public in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 12?

The trailer for the upcoming episode created buzz among the “Chenford” community — are Tim and Lucy finally going to consummate their relationship?

Lucy tells her “boyfriend” (are they even officially dating yet?), “We want to do this right. Tonight is the night.” And Tim replies, “My place or yours?” Cue the screams of fangirls everywhere.

However, the “Death Notice” synopsis informs us there might be some trouble in paradise. Tim and Lucy have to keep their relationship a secret, affecting their jobs. Perhaps Tim and Lucy will tell their colleagues that they are dating in episode 12? If they do, we have a feeling that no one will be shocked by this “news.”

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12, “Death Notice,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

