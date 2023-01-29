‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Accidentally Spoils an Upcoming Episode in Season 5

An actor accidentally spoiling their television show during an interview isn’t a new phenomenon. Sometimes, the words slip out before they can take them back, which is what happened to The Rookie star Eric Winter. And hopefully, the spoilers aren’t significant, but we’ll have to leave that judgment to The Rookie fans.

Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Tim Bradford, played by Eric Winter, has had quite the evolution throughout The Rookie. He started as a tough-as-nails training officer in season 1. And even though Tim is still strict and unyielding, he’s softened up since the pilot episode.

One of Tim’s central plotlines throughout the show is his relationship with Lucy Chen. Sergeant Grey assigned Tim to be Lucy’s training officer in season 1, and the rest, as they say, is history.

It was clear from the beginning that Tim and Lucy had great chemistry. They worked well together, and before they knew it, their work dynamic blossomed into a friendship. However, it would take five seasons before Tim and Lucy took the leap and started dating. Their romance truly began when they went undercover as a couple during the season 5 premiere, and they couldn’t deny their feelings.

Sadly, Tim was still in her chain of command when he and Lucy entered a relationship. And to get out of it, he had to take the only other available position at Mid-Wilshire station — Court Liason Sergeant. Tim had the job for only one episode, and he was miserable. So Lucy schemed to get him a better job in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13. And now, Tim is working with the Metro Division.

Did Eric Winter leak that Tim is going back undercover in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5?

Eric Winter and his wife, actor Roselyn Sanchez, host a podcast, He Said, Ella Dijo with Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez. And on a Jan. 15 episode called “Uplifting,” Eric Winter might have spoiled an upcoming episode of The Rookie Season 5.

The actor revealed that he had to have fake tattoos put on him for The Rookie. And as one Twitter user shared, the ink matches the tattoos Bradford wore when he went undercover in the season 5 premiere.

By all accounts, it looks like Tim and Lucy are going back undercover as Dim and Juicy in a future episode. At least, Tim is, and we hope that Lucy joins him. But this time, it might be a little bit easier for them to play a couple since they actually are one.

Tim starts his new job in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 14

It’s unclear when Eric Winter will play Dim, aka Jake, again, but he will start his new Metro gig in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, “Death Sentence.”

The synopsis for “Death Sentence” reads, “Officer John Nolan and Bailey are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case.”

The Rookie Season 5, starring Eric Winter, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.