Why ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Is Going on a Hiatus

ABC‘s The Rookie is nearing the end of season 5. After the LAPD’s takedown of Elijah Stone in episode 17 (and the FBI’s subsequent shootout with Abril Rodas in The Rookie: Feds), the dust has settled. However, with five episodes remaining in season 5, anything can happen, and we have a feeling that we haven’t seen the last of Elijah. Unfortunately, fans won’t learn what happens next in The Rookie anytime soon because the show is going on a hiatus.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez | ABC/Gilles Mingasson

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 isn’t on tonight, March 7

Following The Rookie Season 5 Episode 17, “The Enemy Within,” the series began a three-week hiatus. So, unfortunately, The Rookie isn’t new tonight, March 7, on ABC. But the procedural will return with episode 18 on Tuesday, March 21.

As mentioned above, the LAPD finally arrested Elijah Stone in episode 17. After he threatened to feed his lawyer, Monica, played by Bridget Regan, to a wood chipper, she agreed to help Elijah get LAPD intel. A beat-up Monica then went to the District Attorney’s office, claiming Elijah attacked her, and she wanted vengeance. They called Sergeant Grey, Nyla Harper, and Angela Lopez, but they were skeptical of Monica.

The red-headed lawyer shared that Elijah needed to launder his over-flowing cash, and she knew when and where the deal was going down. But, of course, Monica gave them bad intel. She also sent Elijah the numbers of Metro officers who were working the bust so that he could track them. However, Monica had no idea they were fake.

Monica later had a “change of heart” and informed the LAPD of the location change. A shootout ensued, and Nyla and Angela took on Elijah. They arrested him, and the rest is history — or is it? At the end of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 17, Elijah was thrown in prison, and his neighbor across the hall was none other than Oscar Hutchinson.

Is ‘The Rookie’ canceled?

The Rookie fans need not worry — season 5 isn’t taking a three-week hiatus because ABC is canceling the series. Instead, the short break is likely due to production needing to catch up on editing the final five episodes before they’re ready for air.

Plus, networks typically want their shows to start in September and end in May. So this break in March likely won’t be the last one for season 5, but the finale date is still unknown.

ABC is airing a re-run of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13, “Daddy Cop,” tonight, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET. And The Bachelor Season 27’s “Women Tell All” special will air in The Rookie‘s typical time slot on Tuesday, March 14.

Aaron just said WHAT?!? ? You won't want to miss a second when #TheRookie returns, March 21 on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UhRELTXDE2 — The Rookie (@therookie) March 1, 2023

Everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 18

ABC has yet to release a synopsis for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18. But thanks to the promo, we know it’s one of the show’s famous true crime specials.

The preview shows a documentary crew filming the characters for a case involving Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen’s doppelgangers — Dim and Juicy, aka Jake Butler and Sava. So it looks like “Chenford” is going undercover again! But this time, it likely won’t result in stolen kisses in airplane bathrooms.

The trailer ends with Aaron Thorsen finding Tim’s body in a dumpster. But since Eric Winter isn’t leaving The Rookie anytime soon, our best guess is that Thorsen finds Jake dead, not Tim.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18, “Double Trouble,” airs Tuesday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.