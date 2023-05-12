The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Star Ashley Tisdale’s Movies and TV Shows Since Leaving Disney

The Disney Channel has introduced us to some of the finest Hollywood stars, and one notable alumnus is Ashley Tisdale. The now 33-year-old starred in Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alongside world-famous pop artist, actor and producer, Selena Gomez, the Sprouse twins among other actors. And while some stars may shine brighter than others, Tisdale has certainly not vanished from the limelight. So what exactly has Ashley Tisdale been up to since leaving Disney?

Ashley Tisdale had one of the most successful Disney Channel careers

Ashley Tisdale started her acting career as a voice actor and gradually grew into a face that was hard to miss in Disney Channel productions in the 2000s. Her onscreen debut came in 1997 with minor roles in the shows Smart Guy and 7th Heaven. She continued voice acting and wound up landing a major role in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody as Maddie Fitzpatrick.

Having featured in over a dozen Disney films, Tisdale’s Disney career is what most would call “super successful”. Her breakthrough role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical movies opened doors to stardom, earning her multiple award nominations and an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance.

And while some stars shy away from their Disney past, Tisdale has embraced hers and is so thankful and proud of her Disney Channel roots. Speaking of her time as a Disney actor, the High School Musical star told BUILD Series, “I’m so grateful for that experience. I’m so grateful for those roles… The places we got to go on tour with High School Musical were so awesome. I’m very grateful for that, and I know I wouldn’t be where I am without that.”

What movies and TV shows has Ashley Tisdale featured in since Disney?

Since her Disney days, Tisdale has remained in the limelight, building a solid career as an actor. Her first post-Disney role was as the voice of Aurora in the animated film, Birds of Paradise. She also appeared in the 2013 films Scary Movie 5 and Saving Santa as Jody and Shiny, respectively. A year later, she played herself in the romantic comedy, Playing It Cool, starring Chris Evans.

Tisdale’s latest films include Charming and Amateur Night, a dark comedy film where she plays the most surprising of characters, Fallon—a prostitute. In an effort to break from the “good girl” image, the HSM star auditioned for Fallon and at first, even the directors didn’t think she’d be a good fit.

Speaking of her decision to pursue the role, Tisdale told ET, “When you have something that successful that kind of took on a world of its own, you are gonna be known for that character, and it’s important as an actress to really challenge yourself and do different things.”

“So, I’ve taken baby steps, but over the last three years specifically, I really wanted to do things that scare me and make me come out of my comfort zone, and this one definitely scared me,” she added.

What has Ashley Tisdale been up to lately?

Outside the acting scene, Tisdale is a family woman, having tied the knot with her composer husband, Christopher French, in 2014. The couple welcomed their beautiful daughter, Iris Jupiter French, in 2021 and often share cute family photos on their social media pages.

Aside from her family life, Tisdale’s is also a successful artist. Her role in HSM paved the way to her music career after being signed by The Warner Bros. Records. Following the release of her two albums, “Headstrong” in 2007 and “Guilty Pleasure” in 2009 she announced an upcoming third album but shortly thereafter, took a hiatus from writing music. And much to her fans’ delight, she made a comeback 10 years later with the release of her third album, “Symptoms”. With everything she has accomplished, Tisdale stands as one of the remarkable stars Disney blessed the world with.