‘The Vampire Diaries’: Will Bonnie Be With Enzo Again? Creator Weighs In

The Vampire Diaries was a popular series that aired on the CW. It made changes from the books, such as Bonnie and Damon not dating. Bonnie instead ends up in a romantic relationship with Enzo toward the end of the show.

The two never got to live their lives together since Enzo died. On the other hand, Bonnie got to live her life and eventually grow old. Fans who loved the couple have wondered if they will see each other again in the afterlife.

How ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ended

According to Entertainment Weekly, the finale begins with Bonnie returning to life thanks to Enzo. Relief does not last since the threat of Hellfire destroying the town is imminent. However, Bonnie comes up with the idea to use her magic to get rid of the Hellfire.

The plan may result in Katherine’s destruction as well if she is in the right place. Bonnie manages to use her powers to fight back against the Hellfire. She receives a visit from Enzo’s spirit, who tells her some encouraging words before leaving.

The moment may have been touching for fans who still remembered Enzo’s death from earlier. Bonnie and Enzo formed a romantic relationship in Season 7 and were happy until Stefan took everything away. She had to learn to move on in Season 8. The show then gives a glimpse of the end of her story.

Bonnie decides to travel to places years after she helps save everyone. She has a second chance at life and wants to keep her promise to Enzo. Even though Enzo is no longer with her, he still watches her from the afterlife.

Will Bonnie ever see Enzo again?

The last episode of The Vampire Diaries shows everyone living their lives. Viewers even got to see Stefan and Damon reunite in the afterlife. The finale, however, does not explicitly depict Bonnie and Enzo meeting each other in death.

Fans can imagine that the two got a chance to be together again one day. Still, some people want to know for sure that is what happens. According to TV Guide, the show’s co-creator answers the question regarding Bonnie’s future.

“If that’s what she wants, I think she will be, because that’s what peace is,” Kevin Williamson explained. For now, Enzo will watch over Bonnie. “I guess the final message is that all these people who shaped and guided us along the way live within us and if you look within, you find peace.”

Bonnie could have reunited with Enzo early, but the writers decided to let her have a fulfilling life. That was one of the multiple changes made to the character before the final script. For instance, she almost ended up with someone else.

Bonnie almost married Matt in the ‘Vampire Diaries’ finale

The glimpse into the characters’ futures shows that Bonnie lives a rich life. Meanwhile, Matt is working as a sheriff and has plans to become mayor. Creator Julie Plec reveals that she had slightly different plans for the two.

Plec and Williamson wanted Bonnie to find love again after losing Enzo. The finale would have had Bonnie and Matt get married in the flash-forward scene. The pairing might have made sense since the two characters have been close friends during the show.

Bonnie saved Matt’s life in the third season, and they share similar goals. It might not have been too surprising for fans if they got married. However, the creator changed what occurred in the last part of the finale. So, whether Bonnie got married to someone is up to the viewers to decide.