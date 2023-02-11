‘The Vampire Diaries’: Joseph Morgan Once Said He Loved Klaus’s ‘Sociopathic Nature’

When vampires are the lovers, The Vampire Diaries had to come up with villains even more dangerous than vampires. Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) was a good one. A hybrid vampire and werewolf, Klaus caused plenty of trouble for Stefan (Paul Wesley), Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Morgan loved every minute of it.

Morgan was on a Television Critics Association for the Badass Boys of The CW in 2012, midway through season 3. That would be the season Klaus got staked with White Oak, but that wouldn’t be the end of Klaus anyway. Morgan shared just why he loved playing a sociopathic werewolf vampire hybrid.

Joseph Morgan loved Klaus’s ‘sociopathic nature’ on ‘The Vampire Diaries’

The panel was asked their favorite parts of each of their characters. This included Nikita’s Shane West and Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki. Vampire Diaries fans surely appreciated Morgan’s answer though.

“For me it’s the sociopathic nature of the character, for sure,” Morgan said. “The idea that you can be in a room with him and you never know what he’s going to do. I said it before, he could kiss you or kill you, and it’s all the same to him. There’s no clear line. It’s all completely blurred. So it all means the same. That’s really where the danger comes from.”

Playing Klaus on ‘The Vampire Diaries’ challenged Joseph Morgan

It’s one thing to write a character like Klaus. L.J. Smith did it in the books. Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec wrote him in the show. But, Morgan had to make Vampire Diaries viewers believe in this sociopath.

“That’s the interesting thing for me as an actor playing that,” Morgan said. “From one moment to the next he can completely switch moods and emotions and not be aware that he’s done it or not be aware that that is anything abnormal. That’s really the part that fascinates me.”

Joseph Morgan worried Klaus would go soft

Morgan did express his concern that the longer he played Klaus, the greater the chance that he could lose his edge. Obviously, that didn’t become an issue because Morgan continued to play Klaus in the spinoff The Originals.

“I worry about them making him softer,” Morgan said. “They can make him more human and more relatable without necessarily taking away any of his badassism. I think that it’s possible to sort of have someone who is sort of an antihero who does tear hearts out and break necks. And still you can kind of relate to him on a certain level. I do worry. I trust them, and I think they’ll keep him as badass as possible, I hope.”