‘The Vampire Diaries’: Liz Forbes Should Have Lost Her Badge in Season 1

One of the most beloved characters from The Vampire Diaries is Caroline’s mom, Liz Forbes. She was initially introduced as the Sheriff of the vampire-ridden town of Mystic Falls and stayed on the force until her death in season 6. But considering she failed to be a good cop, it’s safe to think that Liz Forbes should have lost her badge in season 1.

In ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Liz Forbes tried her best to keep Mystic Falls safe

Liz Forbes (Marguerite MacIntyre) is introduced in the first season of The Vampire Diaries. She’s the Sheriff of Mystic Falls and the mother of Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) best friend, Caroline Forbes (Candace Accola). She grew up in Mystic Falls. And as a member of the Town Council, she’s aware of the growing vampire threat.

Marguerite MacIntyre, Showrunner of ‘Vampire Academy’ at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, CA on July 21, 2022 | Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images

Sheriff Forbes took her job seriously and tried her best to keep the town safe. She remained a dedicated officer until season 6 when she was diagnosed with cancer and eventually died. By the time of her death, Liz had learned to understand vampires better. And she was surrounded by vampires, including her daughter Caroline and good friend Damon (Ian Somerhalder), in her final days.

Why Sheriff Liz Forbes should have lost her badge in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 1

In season one of The Vampire Diaries, Liz strives to solve the vampire problem. But despite having vampires surrounding her, including some she worked with, she kept failing to do so.

So it’s not a stretch to think that the Sheriff should have been fired in season one. For starters, she was unable to tell that her unofficial partner, Damon Salvatore, was a vampire — despite his photos and name being in historical documents all over Mystic Falls. Even more astonishing? She didn’t know when her own daughter, Caroline Forbes, had been turned into a vampire.

Liz Forbes covered up lots of crimes in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Liz Forbes is beloved by most The Vampires Diaries fans. She was a protective mom and a devoted friend. But some have pointed out how her loyalty to her friends and family resulted in her covering up crimes.

“A good mother but a terrible sheriff,” one Reddit fan suggested. “After Caroline became a vampire she spent all her time covering up her and her friends’ murders.”

“The scene where it’s her last day as sheriff and she’s trying to solve cold cases and Damon is like, ‘Haha I killed all those people, and she’s like, ‘Oh you little rascal,'” the Redditor continued. “This person had to go and explain to every family who had a loved one killed by the main cast and lie to their faces about what happened, and protect their murderer.”

However, most fans can’t help but remember Liz as an understanding person who learned from her experiences and grew as a person. And while she may have failed the Mystic Falls Sheriff’s Department, Liz Forbes was a strong presence in the show who left a lasting impression.