‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Songs Sung in the Knockouts

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 continues on with the Knockout rounds now that the Battle Rounds finished. The Knockouts last for two episodes, and they bring 24 contestants to the stage to duke it out for their spot in the top 20 for the Playoffs. So, what songs do the competitors sing during the Knockouts? Here are some of the songs fans will hear, according to The Voice Season 23 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the songs in the Knockout Rounds.]

Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Tyler Golden/NBC

28 contestants move forward into the Knockout Rounds

The Voice Season 23 Knockout Rounds begin on April 17, 2023. Fans will see 24 contestants take to the stage, though four of them get to skip singing, as they have the Playoff Pass. The 24 competitors set to sing will sing against one of their competitors. The round winner will move forward, and the loser is then available for the coaches to steal.

The Voice Season 23 spoilers posted by IdolForums remind us that the competitors on Blake Shelton’s team who sing during the Knockouts are Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Walker Wilson, Kylee Dayne, and Grace West. NOIVAS will also sing, as Shelton stole the singer from Chance the Rapper.

The competitors singing from Niall Horan’s team are Gina Miles, Michael B., Ross Clayton, Kate Consentino, and Jerome Godwin. EJ Michels was stolen from Shelton and will also sing.

Team Chance the Rapper has Sorelle, Ray Uriel, Jamar Langley, Magnus, and NariYella singing. Tiana Goss will also sing and was stolen from Horan.

Team Kelly Clarkson has Rachel Christine, Cait Martin, ALI, Marcos Covos, and Holly Brand. Kala Banham will also sing and was stolen from Horan.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: Songs in the Knockout Rounds

Fans can get ready to hear plenty of familiar tunes in The Voice Season 23 Knockout Rounds. Not every song was listed on The Voice Season 23 spoilers from IdolForums, but many are. Here are the known songs:

Jerome Godwin sings “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

Cait Martin sings “All the Man That I Need” by Whitney Houston.

Kala Banham sings “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Jamar Langley sings “Cruisin'” by Smokey Robinson.

Magnus sings “Ordinary People” by John Legend.

Grace West sings “Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton.

Holly Brand sings “Blue Moon of Kentucky” by Bill Monroe.

Rachel Christine sings “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac.

NOIVAS sings “I Put A Spell On You” by Nina Simone.

Tasha Jessen sings “Take Me To Church” by Hozier.

Kylee Dayne sings “All By Myself” by Celine Dion.

ALI sings “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar.

Gina Miles sings “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye.

Kate Consentino sings “Call Me” by Blondie.

Sorelle sings “Blame It On the Boogie” by The Jacksons.

Tiana Goss sings “God Is A Woman” by Ariana Grande.

Michael B. sings Shawn Mendes, and Ray Uriel sings Stevie Wonder, though the exact songs are unknown.



Songs sung by Ross Clayton, Neil Salsich, Walker Wilson, EJ Michels, NariYella, and Marcos Covos remain unknown before they air.

4 contestants won’t sing again until the Playoffs due to the Playoff Pass

The four contestants fans won’t see sing during The Voice Season 23 are Mary Kate Connor, Ryley Tate, Manasseh Samone, and D. Smooth. These players were given the Playoff Pass early on, meaning they get to bypass competing in both weeks of Knockout Rounds to advance straight to the Playoffs.

The Playoffs premiere on Monday, May 1, 2023, and the live shows begin on Monday, May 15 2023.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

