‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Knockout Pairings, Revealed

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 is well underway, and fans already have their favorites from the four rounds of Battle Rounds. The Knockout Rounds begin next, and two competitors will go head to head in a showdown in front of the judges. Here are the Knockout Round pairings, according to The Voice Season 23 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the Knockout pairings.]

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Knockout Rounds begin on Monday, April 17, 2023

The Voice Season 23 began with Blind Auditions, and the Battle Rounds were completed after four episodes. Now, the Knockouts are here. They begin on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET, and they go on for two episodes. The Playoffs and Live Performances follow the Knockouts.

Team Blake Shelton has a strong team for his final season with The Voice. The Voice Season 23 spoilers from IdolForums note he has Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Walker Wilson, Kylee Dayne, and Grace West. He stole NOIVAS from Chance the Rapper and used his Playoff Pass on Mary Kate Connor.

Team Niall Horan has Gina Miles, Michael B., Ross Clayton, Kate Consentino, and Jerome Godwin. He stole EJ Michels from Shelton and used his Playoff Pass on Ryley Tate.

Team Chance the Rapper has Sorelle, Ray Uriel, Jamar Langley, Magnus, and NariYella. He stole Tiana Goss from Horan and used the Playoff Pass on Manasseh Samone.

Team Kelly Clarkson has Rachel Christine, Cait Martin, ALI, Marcos Covos, and Holly Brand. She stole Kala Banham from Horan and used her Playoff Pass on D. Smooth.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: The Knockout pairings

Who’s paired with who during the Knockout Rounds? According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers from IdolForums, Team Niall Horan has Ross Clayton competing against Jerome Godwin, Gina Miles vs. Kate Consentino, and Michael B. vs EJ Michels.

Team Blake Shelton has Grace West competing against Neil Salsich, NOIVAS, vs. Tasha Jessen, and Kylee Dayne vs. Walker Wilson.

Team Chance the Rapper has Jamar Langley vs. Magnus, Ray Uriel vs. NariYella, and Sorelle vs. Tiana Goss.

Finally, Team Kelly Clarkson has Cait Martin vs. Kala Banham, Holly Brand vs. Rachel Christine, and ALI vs. Marcos Covos.

Mary Kate Connor, Ryley Tate, Manasseh Samone, and D. Smooth will not compete, as they have the Playoff Passes.

When do the Playoffs begin?

The Knockout Rounds go on for two episodes, which means The Voice Season 23 Playoffs premiere on Monday, May 1. Each team will have five contestants heading into the Playoffs, including the competitors holding the Playoff Passes.

While the season began with new episodes airing on both Mondays and Tuesdays during the Blind Auditions and Battle Rounds, the Knockouts permanently change the schedule. The show airs once weekly through the rest of April and May until the live final performances on Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23. The winner will be crowned on May 23.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

