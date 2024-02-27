‘The Voice’ Season 25 Spoilers: Contestants Likely to Make It Through Blind Auditions
NBC’s The Voice Season 25 is here already, and fans can’t wait to see the four coaches take the stage and choose their teams through the Blind Auditions. The Blind Auditions begin on night one, and Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay can choose their initial lineup of singers. So, who makes it through the Blind Auditions? Here are The Voice Season 25 spoilers regarding the contestants who likely made it through.
[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 25 spoilers ahead regarding Blind Auditions.]
‘The Voice’ Season 25 spoilers: These contestants likely make it through Blind Auditions
The Voice Season 25 starts with the Blind Auditions on Feb. 26, 2024. Coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay will sit by the stage and listen to the singers without seeing their faces. If the coaches like what they hear, they can hit the red button to turn their chair around and make them eligible to coach the competitor.
The Voice Season 25 spoilers posted to IdolForums note several competitors who likely make it through the Blind Auditions through to the Battle Rounds. These competitors are:
AJ Harvey
Alyssa Crosby
Anya True Moore
Ashley Bryant
Bryan Olesen
Corey Curtis
Dani Stacy
Donny Van Slee
Ducote Talmage
Gabriel Goes
Gene Taylor
Jackie Romeo
Josh Sanders
Justin and Jeremy Garcia
Kamalei Kawa’a
Karen Waldrup
Kyle Schuesler
L. Rodgers
Maddi Jane
Madison Curbelo
Mafe
Nadège Moss
Nathan Chester
OK3
Olivia Rubini
RLETTO
Ronnie Wilson
Ryan Argast
Serenity Arce
Tae Lewis
Valerie Webb
William Alexander
Zeya Rae
Zoe Levert
Fans will see several more artists advance through the Blind Auditions than the 34 names listed here. Typically, each coach has a team of 10-14 artists who advance through the Blind Auditions and compete in the Battle Rounds.
This season features Dan + Shay with the ‘double chair’
The Voice Season 25 features Dan + Shay as the first duo to coach together — and this means they get the “double chair.”
A preview for the premiere shows Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper trying to fit into a single coaching chair. “Are you the first-ever double coach on The Voice, but not sure how you’re both going to fit in the coach’s chair?” McEntire’s voiceover states.
“Well, we’ve got just the thing for you,” Chance says.
John Legend then shows the “Double Chair S25,” which he calls the “latest in state-of-the-art chair-turn technology.” The double chair is two conjoined red coaching chairs that turn together when the red button is pressed.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney comprise the country duo in the double chair this season, and they’re ready for their first season of The Voice. “We’re so honored to be the very first coaching duo on The Voice,” Mooney tells the camera in another clip.
“It’s something that we’ve always wanted to do, and we’re fortunate,” Smyers adds. “We got asked to be a part of this, and here we are.”
Before Dan + Shay became full-time coaches for The Voice Season 25, they were advisors for Blake Shelton. “I feel like that was such a great introduction to The Voice, like seeing behind the scenes,” Smyers notes.
“And now we have the opportunity to build our own team, which is very exciting,” Mooney says.
This story was originally reported by IdolForums.
The Voice Season 25 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
