NBC’s The Voice Season 25 is here already, and fans can’t wait to see the four coaches take the stage and choose their teams through the Blind Auditions. The Blind Auditions begin on night one, and Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay can choose their initial lineup of singers. So, who makes it through the Blind Auditions? Here are The Voice Season 25 spoilers regarding the contestants who likely made it through.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 25 spoilers ahead regarding Blind Auditions.]

‘The Voice’ Season 25 spoilers: These contestants likely make it through Blind Auditions

The Voice Season 25 starts with the Blind Auditions on Feb. 26, 2024. Coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay will sit by the stage and listen to the singers without seeing their faces. If the coaches like what they hear, they can hit the red button to turn their chair around and make them eligible to coach the competitor.

The Voice Season 25 spoilers posted to IdolForums note several competitors who likely make it through the Blind Auditions through to the Battle Rounds. These competitors are:

AJ Harvey

Alyssa Crosby

Anya True Moore

Ashley Bryant

Bryan Olesen

Corey Curtis

Dani Stacy

Donny Van Slee

Ducote Talmage

Gabriel Goes

Gene Taylor

Jackie Romeo

Josh Sanders

Justin and Jeremy Garcia

Kamalei Kawa’a

Karen Waldrup

Kyle Schuesler

L. Rodgers

Maddi Jane

Madison Curbelo

Mafe

Nadège Moss

Nathan Chester

OK3

Olivia Rubini

RLETTO

Ronnie Wilson

Ryan Argast

Serenity Arce

Tae Lewis

Valerie Webb

William Alexander

Zeya Rae

Zoe Levert

Fans will see several more artists advance through the Blind Auditions than the 34 names listed here. Typically, each coach has a team of 10-14 artists who advance through the Blind Auditions and compete in the Battle Rounds.

This season features Dan + Shay with the ‘double chair’

The Voice Season 25 features Dan + Shay as the first duo to coach together — and this means they get the “double chair.”

A preview for the premiere shows Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper trying to fit into a single coaching chair. “Are you the first-ever double coach on The Voice, but not sure how you’re both going to fit in the coach’s chair?” McEntire’s voiceover states.

“Well, we’ve got just the thing for you,” Chance says.

John Legend then shows the “Double Chair S25,” which he calls the “latest in state-of-the-art chair-turn technology.” The double chair is two conjoined red coaching chairs that turn together when the red button is pressed.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney comprise the country duo in the double chair this season, and they’re ready for their first season of The Voice. “We’re so honored to be the very first coaching duo on The Voice,” Mooney tells the camera in another clip.

“It’s something that we’ve always wanted to do, and we’re fortunate,” Smyers adds. “We got asked to be a part of this, and here we are.”

Before Dan + Shay became full-time coaches for The Voice Season 25, they were advisors for Blake Shelton. “I feel like that was such a great introduction to The Voice, like seeing behind the scenes,” Smyers notes.

“And now we have the opportunity to build our own team, which is very exciting,” Mooney says.

This story was originally reported by IdolForums.

The Voice Season 25 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

