Has Kat Landry finally found who she’s looking for? A preview for the Feb. 25 episode of Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home teases Kat’s much-anticipated reunion with her missing brother Jacob.

Does Kat encounter another time traveler in the next episode of ‘The Way Home’?

In The Way Home Season 2 Episode 5, Kat’s search for her younger brother might finally come to an end. She’s known for some time that on the night he vanished more than 20 years ago, Jacob ended up traveling back in time. On one of her own visits to the past, she learned that her brother was alive and well in 1814. He’d been taken in by Landry family ancestors, who raised him as their son, and was even engaged to a woman named Susannah, herself a distant relative of Kat’s friend Elliot. But Kat has yet to actually meet the grown-up version of her brother because he’s been away supporting the British in their war against the United States. But that could all change in “Long Time Gone.”

“Founder’s Day in Port Haven brings up memories for Del, Alice, and Elliot. Kat finds herself caught between two worlds in her search for answers,” reads Hallmark’s synopsis of the episode.

In the preview (via YouTube), Kat (Chyler Leigh) encounters Thomas Coyle (Kris Holden-Ried), who is swimming in the pond.

“So, you’re Jacob’s long-lost sister,” he says. Moments later, Kat sees Thomas at the Founder’s Day celebration in the present day. Could he be a time traveler as well? Or is he just a figment of Kat’s imagination? The show has hinted that someone else might be using the pond to move through time, but that person’s identity is still a mystery.

Jacob returns to Port Haven

Kat knows she must return to the past if she wants to find out what happened to her younger brother. But she can’t bring herself to jump. Her daughter, Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) urges her to take the leap.

Back in 1814, Kat discovers one of Jacob’s sneakers buried in the ground. Then, Susannah (Watson Rose) announces that Jacob has returned home. Everyone heads to the harbor to greet his ship.

“This is it, Katherine,” Jacob’s adoptive father Elijah Landry (Stuart Hughes) tells Kat.

Will Kat finally meet Jacob? Or will The Way Home leave her hanging until the next week’s episode? We’ll have to tune in to find out, but one thing’s for sure: “Long Time Gone” will be a must-watch episode for fans of the show.

New episodes of The Way Home Season 2 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. Episodes also stream the next day on Hallmark Movies Now.

