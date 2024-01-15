Kat continues her quest to find out what really happened to her missing brother Jacob in the second season of Hallmark Channel's 'The Way Home.'

Hallmark Channel has found its way home, again. Time-travel family drama The Way Home returns for its sophomore season in January 2024. The new episodes will pick up immediately after season 1’s cliffhanger finale, which ended with Kat having a critical realization about what may have happened to her missing younger brother, Jacob.

In The Way Home Season 2, Kat reveals to her mother, Del, her theory about what happened to Jacob. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob, the Landry women learn more about their family’s origins, which answers some questions while also raising new ones.

How to watch the new season of ‘The Way Home’

Evan Williams, Marnie McPhail, Chyler Leigh, and Andie MacDowell in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home Season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. If you don’t have cable, the Hallmark Channel is included with several live TV streaming packages including Frndly TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling, Vidgo, DirectTV Stream, and Philo.

Peacock subscribers can also stream new episodes of The Way Home (and other Hallmark Channel programming) live and for three days after they air. The Way Home Season 2 premiere will also stream the next day on Hallmark Movies Now.

Want to catch up on The Way Home Season 1? All episodes are streaming on Peacock and Hallmark Movies Now.

What happened at the end of ‘The Way Home’ Season 1?

Chyler Leigh in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Where did we leave the Landry women at the end of The Way Home Season 1?

Kat had discovered that not only were she and Alice inadvertently responsible for her dad Colton’s death, but that she was also the mystery woman at his funeral. Her presence had led Del to believe her husband had been unfaithful, only adding to the pain of his loss.

As Kat grappled with what she’d learned, she turned to her old friend Elliot for support. (Elliot is also the only person aside from Alice and Kat who knows about the pond’s true qualities.) Kat and Elliot had recently acted on their long-simmering feelings for each other. But Elliot suddenly pulled away. His knowledge of the future had dictated his life, and he wanted to finally be able to make choices without knowing what would happen.

In the finale, Kat also discovered that the Landry family dog had been traveling in time via the pond. She realized that on the night he disappeared, Jacob likely followed the dog into the pond and then ended up stuck in the past. The episode ended with a nod to a scene from the series premiere, when a mob of people chased a woman in white through the woods in 1814. We saw the scene again, only this time the woman was revealed to be Kat. “I’ll be back for you, Jacob. I promise,” she said just before she jumped in the pond.

What to expect from ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 premiere

Andie MacDowell, Jefferson Brown, and Remy Smith in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

What can we expect from The Way Home Season 2 premiere? Hallmark has revealed a synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled “The Space Between”: “Del recreates traditions of family summers past, Alice misses her friends, and Kat grapples with Jacob’s mystery in the wake of losing Elliot.”

Who is in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 cast?

All of the core cast from The Way Home Season 1 will be back for season 2. That includes Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry, Andie MacDowell as Del Landry, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice Dhawan. Evan Williams plays Elliot Augustine, Jefferson Brown plays Colton Landry, Remy Smith plays Jacob Landry, and Al Mukadam plays Brady Dhawan.

Reprising their roles from the first season are Alex Hook as teen Kat, David Webster as teen Elliot, and Siddarth Sharma as teen Brady. Other The Way Home Season 2 cast members include Samora Smallwood as Monica and Marnie McPhail as Rita.

