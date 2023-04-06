‘The Way Home’: 5 Shows to Watch If You Love the Hallmark Series

A mother and daughter discover they have the ability to travel back in time in Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home. Kat (Chyler Leigh) and Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) hope that their visits to the past will help mend their broken family. But healing decades-old wounds isn’t easy, they discover.

In the season 1 finale, Kat finally got some answers about what happened to her long-missing brother. But her discovery raised just as many questions as it answered. Fortunately, we won’t be left wondering what’s next for the Landry family, since Hallmark has renewed the show for a second season. Until those episodes arrive, here are five binge-worthy shows to watch while you wait for The Way Home Season 2.

‘Dawson’s Creek’

‘Dawson’s Creek’ | 2000 Columbia/TriStar International Television. A Sony Pictures Entertainment Company

In The Way Home, Kat’s teen daughter Alice discovers that a pond on her grandmother’s farm can transport her back to 1999, when her mom was a teen. She becomes friends with her mom and discovers what life was really like two decades ago (no texting! AOL chat rooms! Y2K hysteria!). And we have a feeling that young Kat (played by Alex Hook) was definitely watching Dawson’s Creek. The soapy teen drama starring James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams debuted in 1998. The show is the perfect end-of-the-century time capsule and is the ideal binge if you’re in the mood for some late ‘90s nostalgia.

Dawson’s Creek is streaming on Hulu.

‘My So-Called Life’

in 1994, Wilson Cruz became the first openly gay actor to play an openly gay teen on American TV.



As Rickie Vasquez on ‘My So-Called Life,’ Cruz helped LGBT teens see themselves with the nuance they deserved.



shout out to this icon, one of TV’s most important queer characters? pic.twitter.com/pKhiGWxTqu — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) June 14, 2020

Can’t get enough of the ‘90s? My So-Called Life is another of the decade’s classic teen TV shows. The short-lived Claire Danes series aired for one season from 1994 to 1995. Danes plays Angela Chase, a 15-year-old high school sophomore navigating crushes, friend drama, and other issues. The show earned praise for its more realistic portrayal of teen life, in contrast to glossier shows like Beverly Hills 90210.

My So-Called Life is streaming on Hulu and ABC.com.

‘Supergirl’

Before The Way Home, Chyler Leigh starred in the CW’s Supergirl as the title character’s adopted sister, Alex Danvers. While some Hallmark viewers might be inclined to pass on show based on a comic book character, they’d be missing out. There’s plenty of family drama in this DC Comics show, as Alex navigates her relationship with her sister Kara (Melissa Benoist), her sexuality, and her desire to become a mom.

Supergirl is streaming on Netflix.

‘Maid’

‘Maid’ | RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX © 2021

The Way Home isn’t Andie MacDowell’s first Hallmark series. The actor, who plays Kat’s mom Del, also starred in the network’s first scripted drama, Cedar Cove. While The Way Home fans should definitely check out that show, they might also want to binge Maid. The Netflix limited series stars MacDowell’s real-life daughter Margaret Qualley as Alex, a young mother who takes a job cleaning houses after she flees an abusive relationship. MacDowell plays Alex’s mother Paula, who has untreated bipolar disorder.

‘Being Erica’

In The Way Home, once Kat discovers that she can travel back in time, she immediately starts thinking about how she can change the past. (Spoiler: It’s not that simple.) Erica Strange (Erin Karpluk) of the Canadian series Being Erica gets a similar opportunity. When she starts seeing a new therapist, she discovers he has the ability to send her back in time to revisit her previous mistakes. But those visits to the past turn out to be less about changing what happened and more about giving Erica greater insight into herself and her life.

Being Erica is streaming on Hulu and The Roku Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.