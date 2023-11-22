Kat's efforts to find out what happened to her missing brother Jacob take her back to the 19th century in 'The Way Home' Season 2.

What happened to Jacob? Fans will hopefully get answers to the mystery at the heart of Hallmark Channel’s time travel family drama when The Way Home returns in January 2024.

‘The Way Home’ Season 2 premieres Jan. 21 on Hallmark Channel

Chyler Leigh in ‘The Way Home’ Season 1 on Halllmark Channel | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Michael Tompkins

The Way Home Season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. New episodes of Hallmark’s original series also air live and stream the next day on Peacock.

When we last saw the Landry family, Kat (Chyler Leigh) had finally discovered what really happened to her younger brother Jacob (Remy Smith) when he went missing two decades earlier. Thanks to a message in the family almanac, she realized that on the night of the carnival, he followed the family dog into the pond – which is also a time portal – and ended up back in 1814. The episode ended by confirming that Kat does go back to the 1800s in an effort to save her brother. We again saw the woman in white from The Way Home’s first episode, now revealed to be Kat, running toward the pond.

“I’ll be back, Jacob,” Kat said, just before she jumped into the water.

‘The Way Home’ teaser hints at what to expect from season 2

The sophomore season of The Way Home will pick up immediately after the season 1 finale, according to Deadline. Kat will continue her efforts to find Jacob. That leads to surprising revelations for Kat, her mother Del (Andie MacDowell), and Kat’s daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow).

In a teaser for the new season (via YouTube), Kat and Alice attempt to travel back in time together. But they’re separated after jumping into the bond, leaving Alice desperately searching for her missing mom.

“What have you done?” she cries out. “Where’s my mom?”

In the present, Kat discovers another link to the distant past.

“I’m in a portrait that was painted 200 years ago,” she says.

At some point in season 2, Kat ends up in the 19th century. However, it does not seem like she receives a warm welcome in the past, as we see her fleeing from a man on horseback.

Meanwhile, Kat’s old friend Elliot (Evan Williams) is working through his own issues. He can’t time travel, but he’s known about the pond since he was a teen – knowledge that’s “ruined his life,” as Alice says. In the season 1 finale, he put the brakes on a possible romance with Kat, telling her that he needed to live his own life without knowledge of the future. In season 2, it looks like he and Kat clash over her desire to change the past, something that Elliot doesn’t believe is possible.

“Why do you keep doing this to yourself?” he asks. “It’s like a fixation.”

“Just watch me fix it,” she replies.

The Way Home Season 1 is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now and Peacock.

Source: Deadline

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.