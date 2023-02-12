‘The Way Home’ Episode Titles Are the Perfect Nod to the ’90s

Hallmark Channel’s new series The Way Home doesn’t hold back when it comes to ‘90s nostalgia. In the multi-generational family drama, a present-day teen named Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) discovers that she has the ability to time-travel back to the late 1990s, when her mother Kat (played by Chyler Leigh as an adult and Alex Hook as a teen) was in high school. Aside from the era-appropriate fashion and nods to dial-up internet and movies like The Blair Witch Project, the show also references the decade in its episode titles.

‘The Way Home’ episode titles reference popular ‘90s songs

‘The Way Home’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Michael Tompkins

We’re only partway through the first season of The Way Home, but the show is making its commitment to the ‘90s theme clear in its episode titles. Three of the four episodes that have aired so far reference popular songs from the late 1990s.

Episode 2: “Scar Tissue”

Episode 3: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

Episode 4: “What’s My Age Again”

“Scar Tissue” is a song from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1999 album Californication. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith was prominently featured on the soundtrack to the 1998 blockbuster Armaggedon. “What’s My Age Again?” was a single from Blink-182’s 1999 album Enema of the State.

The next episode of ‘The Way Home’ is titled ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

Alice @sadielsnow is dealing with… a lot lately. At least there’s breakfast. #TheWayHome returns Sunday Feb 19 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/UgATGIKS8K — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 8, 2023

While The Way Home has stuck with a ‘90s theme for recent episode titles, the show appears to be taking a break from the Clinton decade with the title for its fifth installment, which will air Sunday, Feb. 19. That episode is titled “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which is also the name of a Crowded House hit from 1986.

In “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” “Kat chaperones a school dance and reconnects with Brady. Alice wants Nick to find her in the future. Del says goodbye to more memories as a landmark closes,” according to a synopsis from Hallmark.

‘The Way Home’ soundtrack features songs from the 1990s

Given the ‘90s connection, it’s no surprise that The Way Home features songs from the decades both in scenes when Alice travels back in time and at other key moments.

For example, when Alice returns to the past in episode 3, the 1997 song “There She Goes” from Sixpence None the Richer plays as she roots through the bag of clothes Elliott (David Webster) has left for her by the pond. Later, Alice shows off her guitar skills with an acoustic version of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

Episode 4 ends with Kat’s ex-husband Brady (Al Mukadam) unexpectedly showing up in Port Haven. “This Year’s Love” by David Gray plays in the background, suggesting that the 1998 song might have a special meaning for the pair, who first fell in love as high school students.

Want to check out other songs from The Way Home? Hallmark has a roundup of tracks featured in the show on its website.

