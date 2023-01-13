‘The Way Home’: How to Stream Hallmark’s New Show

A new series is coming to Hallmark Channel. The Way Home is a multi-generational family saga starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow. Here’s what you need to know about when The Way Home premieres, how to stream the show, and more.

‘The Way Home’ premieres Sunday, Jan. 15

Andie MacDowell as Del and Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Iden Ford

The Way Home premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. New episodes will air weekly.

The show follows three generations of strong-willed Landry women: Kat (Leigh), her teenage daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and her mother Del (MacDowell). A family tragedy two decades ago led to Kat and Del’s estrangement. Now, Kat is at a crossroads in life, having recently lost her job and ended her marriage. When she receives an unexpected letter from her mother urging her to come home, Kat reluctantly decides to return to Port Haven. The mother-daughter reunion isn’t an easy one, and as the Landry women work to find their footing as a family, they embark on a surprising journey that may help them heal old wounds.

Stream ‘The Way Home’ on Hallmark Movies Now and Peacock

Want to stream The Way Home? Hallmark Channel streams live on Peacock, and new movies and shows are available to stream the next day on-demand.

The Way Home will also be available to stream on Hallmark’s own streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

Hallmark Channel is also included on several live TV streaming services including Frndly, Philo, YouTube TV, and fubo TV.

Chyler Leigh says ‘The Way Home’ is ‘exciting’ and ‘heartfelt’

Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Iden Ford

A story about a woman returning to her hometown is familiar territory for Hallmark. But The Way Home (which involves a time-travel twist that sends Alice back to 1999, when her mom was a teen) takes its story in surprising directions, Leigh said during a recent Facebook Live.

“Reading this script, I was really blown away,” she said. “It was not anything that I was expecting. It’s a bit deeper and there is some heartbreak but it’s still truly heartfelt … there was something just so different about it. And it was just really exciting to show the power of relationships and what that looks like and that it’s not perfect and it’s messy .. there’s not a pretty bow at the end of it.”

MacDowell – who previously starred in Hallmark’s first-ever original series Cedar Cove — agreed.

“The overall script was magical,” she said. “I got goosebumps when I read it … I love that it’s multi-generational, I love that it’s led by women.”

“It’s going to be pleasing to the people that watch Hallmark, but also surprising,” she added. “It’s unique and special and you have to watch it to really see what I’m talking about.”

