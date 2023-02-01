‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for February 2023

The Young and the Restless spoilers for February 2023 reveal excitement in Genoa City. Romance is in the air as a couple shares an unexpected kiss while another duo plans for a family. Here’s what to expect for the coming month.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Jack Abbott and Victor Newman are at war again

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is one of the show’s legendary feuds. Things have been quiet between the two for a while, but that all changes soon. Victor enlists Jack’s son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) with his latest scheme to get Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) fired from Jabot.

Unbeknownst to Victor, Adam is onto his and Kyle’s scheme and spills the beans to Jack. The Abbott patriarch will scold his son for getting involved with Victor. But most of Jack’s anger will be targeted at Victor.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal their feud will reignite over Adam. Jack is Adam’s friend and won’t fire him from Jabot. Yet, Victor has another ace up his sleeve; one Jack can’t ignore.

Phyllis Summers meddles in her son’s life

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is finally taking a break from obsessing over Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). The redhead sets her sights on meddling in her son Daniel Romalotti’s (Michael Graziadei) life. Despite warnings to back off, Phyllis does whatever she wants.

Her latest scheme involves reuniting Daniel with his girlfriend, Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom). Phyllis succeeds in bringing Heather and Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant) to Genoa City. However, according to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis’ plan will anger Daniel.

Daniel hopes to reunite with his ex-wife Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). But Phyllis’ scheme will put a damper on Daniel’s future plans.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest love is in the air in Genoa City

February is a time for love, and a lot is happening with Genoa City couples. First, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are preparing for parenthood. The couple is ready to adopt a baby, who’ll be born later this month.

But the couple will receive unexpected news. Could the birth mother change her mind about the adoption? Or will Mariah and Tessa’s baby arrive sooner than they think?

Speaking of babies, a pregnant Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) makes a confession to her boyfriend, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Sally might finally tell Nick there’s a possibility that Adam is the baby’s father. Will Sally tell Adam about her pregnancy? Or will Nick convince Sally to keep the baby’s paternity a secret?

Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) is keeping a close eye on Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), who she suspects is after her boyfriend. Yet, it’s Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) boss Elena should be more concerned with. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) kisses Nate a late-night work session.

It’ll be interesting to see how Nate and Victoria handle the aftermath of their kiss. is it a tone-time deal? Or is a Vate affair on the way?