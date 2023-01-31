‘The Young and the Restless’: Courtney Hope Doesn’t Think Sally Would Lie About Baby’s Paternity

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is in a delicate predicament on The Young and the Restless. The redhead businesswoman is about to be a mom. Yet, Sally’s joy is complicated by the question of who is the baby’s father.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ has Sally Spectra in a who’s the daddy storyline

Who’s the daddy storylines are familiar in soap operas. The Young and the Restless is famous for them and has started one with Sally. While the pregnancy shocked Sally, every viewer knew it was coming.

Although Sally is dating Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), she has one last fling with her ex-boyfriend Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Now Sally might be regretting her hookup with Adam. Sally is no longer in denial about her pregnancy and has accepted she will be a mom.

Nick is excited about Sally’s pregnancy, yet he and Sally need to address the elephant in the room. There’s a possibility Adam is the baby’s father, which leaves the couple in a tough dilemma.

Adam notices a connection between Nick and Sally today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/5YIxFWIXJZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2022

Courtney Hope thinks Sally Spectra wouldn’t lie about her baby’s paternity

Sally’s pregnancy has further complicated her situation with Nick and Adam. She’s with Nick because he’s the safer choice, and there’s less drama. Yet, it’s obvious she still loves Adam.

Sally wants to do what’s best for her baby, but does her plan include lying about the child’s paternity? Miss Spectra has a history of deception, but she’s changed for the better. That’s one of the reasons why Hope believes her character will be honest in the paternity situation.

In an interview with Soaps.com, Hope discussed the possibility of Sally lying about the baby’s paternity. “I don’t think she would,” she told the site. “If this were a few years ago, probably. But now, she’s trying to be as honest as possible with herself and everyone else. Already, everybody sort of assumes she would be deceptive, so it’s almost an act of courage for her not to be.”

How will the storyline play out on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Whether Sally is honest about her baby’s paternity remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, The Young and the Restless will have more turmoil in this storyline. When Adam learns of Sally’s pregnancy, he’ll suspect he’s the father, which will lead to further tension between the brothers.

Nick and Sally come to an agreement today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/tbhY72rk9g — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2022

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will step in to diffuse the situation. The Newman patriarch dislikes Sally and blames her for the tension between his sons. Victor wants Sally out of their lives, yet he also doesn’t want to lose his grandchild. There’s no telling what scheme Victor will concoct to keep his grandchild and get rid of Sally.

The storyline is bound to have paternity shenigans. Sally will have a DNA test, which might result in a mix up with the results. The baby’s actual paternity won’t be revealed until he or she is born.

Whoever the baby’s father is, might also win Sally’s heart? But will she be happy with the results?