‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan 30 – Feb 3: Sally’s Pregnancy Confession

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 reveal a week of surprises. A lot is happening with Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) confession and an unexpected couple kiss. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Sally Spectra makes a confession

Sally can no longer deny that she’s about to be a mom. Now that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) knows she’s pregnant, Sally has decisions to make. One of them is finding out whether Nick or Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the baby’s father.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sally makes a confession. Could she tell Nick that there’s a possibility Adam is the father of her baby? Or does she tell Adam she’s pregnant and lies that Nick is the dad?

The who’s the daddy storyline with Sally will be filled with many twists during the next eight months. While Sally’s pregnancy should be joyous, it’s left her confused and will leave one Newman brother heartbroken.

Victoria Newman kisses Nate Hastings

Office romances are common in Genoa City. With Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) working for Newman Media, he and Victora Newman (Amelia Heinle) have grown closer. The writers have foreshadowed a potential romance between the two, and next week is a big moment for the pair.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria kisses Nate. The moment catches them both off guard and inflicts guilt in Nate. While Victoria will want to forget about the kiss, it’s easier said than done. A possible Victora and Nate affair on the horizon means heartache for Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy).

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Adam Newman becomes suspicious

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is setting up his new plan to take down his son Adam. With the help of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Victor wants Adam out of Jabot and back at Newman Enterprises. The Moustache always gets what he wants and is likely to succeed in his latest scheme. Or so he thinks.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Adam becomes suspicious of Victor and Kyle. Adam’s seen the two men meeting in public, and that immediately raises red flags. Although Victor and Kyle are a formidable duo, Adam might be one step ahead of them.

Phyllis Summers receives advice

Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) temper is as fiery as her red hair. She has a lot to be upset about, and most of her fury is directed at her arch nemesis Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Phyllis’ attempts to run Diane out of town have backfired and strained her relationship with her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

With Phyllis down in the dumps, she receives advice from her friend Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman). Can Lauren help Phyllis let go of her anger and move on from Diane? Or will Phyllis ignore Lauren’s adivce and continue to do what she wants?